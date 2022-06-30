Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Textile Antistatic Agent market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Textile Antistatic Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Textile Antistatic Agent market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Anion accounting for % of the Textile Antistatic Agent global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Textile Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Textile Antistatic Agent Scope and Market Size

Textile Antistatic Agent market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Antistatic Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Textile Antistatic Agent market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358086/textile-antistatic-agent

Segment by Type

Anion

Cation

Zwitterion

Nonionic

Segment by Application

Textile Industry

Garment Industry

Printing and Dyeing Industry

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Dupont

Clariant

Croda International PLC.

Schulman, Inc.

Arkema

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Product Introduction

1.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Textile Antistatic Agent in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Industry Trends

1.5.2 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Drivers

1.5.3 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Challenges

1.5.4 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Anion

2.1.2 Cation

2.1.3 Zwitterion

2.1.4 Nonionic

2.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Textile Industry

3.1.2 Garment Industry

3.1.3 Printing and Dyeing Industry

3.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Textile Antistatic Agent Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Textile Antistatic Agent in 2021

4.2.3 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Textile Antistatic Agent Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Textile Antistatic Agent Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Textile Antistatic Agent Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Textile Antistatic Agent Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Textile Antistatic Agent Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Textile Antistatic Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Textile Antistatic Agent Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Textile Antistatic Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Textile Antistatic Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Antistatic Agent Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Antistatic Agent Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 BASF SE

7.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF SE Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF SE Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF SE Recent Development

7.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.3.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

7.4 Dupont

7.4.1 Dupont Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dupont Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dupont Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.4.5 Dupont Recent Development

7.5 Clariant

7.5.1 Clariant Corporation Information

7.5.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Clariant Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Clariant Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.5.5 Clariant Recent Development

7.6 Croda International PLC.

7.6.1 Croda International PLC. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Croda International PLC. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Croda International PLC. Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Croda International PLC. Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.6.5 Croda International PLC. Recent Development

7.7 A. Schulman, Inc.

7.7.1 A. Schulman, Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 A. Schulman, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 A. Schulman, Inc. Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 A. Schulman, Inc. Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.7.5 A. Schulman, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Arkema

7.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Arkema Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Arkema Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.8.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.9 Evonik Industries AG

7.9.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Evonik Industries AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Evonik Industries AG Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Evonik Industries AG Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.9.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Development

7.10 Solvay S.A.

7.10.1 Solvay S.A. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solvay S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Solvay S.A. Textile Antistatic Agent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Solvay S.A. Textile Antistatic Agent Products Offered

7.10.5 Solvay S.A. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Textile Antistatic Agent Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Textile Antistatic Agent Distributors

8.3 Textile Antistatic Agent Production Mode & Process

8.4 Textile Antistatic Agent Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Textile Antistatic Agent Sales Channels

8.4.2 Textile Antistatic Agent Distributors

8.5 Textile Antistatic Agent Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358086/textile-antistatic-agent

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States