Global Textile Soap Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Textile Soap market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Textile Soap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Textile Soap market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Anion accounting for % of the Textile Soap global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Textile Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Textile Soap Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Textile Soap market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Anion

Cation

Zwitterion

Nonionic

Segment by Application

Textile Industry

Garment Industry

Printing and Dyeing Industry

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Textile Soap Product Introduction

1.2 Global Textile Soap Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Textile Soap Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Textile Soap Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Textile Soap Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Textile Soap Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Textile Soap Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Textile Soap Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Textile Soap in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Textile Soap Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Textile Soap Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Textile Soap Industry Trends

1.5.2 Textile Soap Market Drivers

1.5.3 Textile Soap Market Challenges

1.5.4 Textile Soap Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Textile Soap Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Anion

2.1.2 Cation

2.1.3 Zwitterion

2.1.4 Nonionic

2.2 Global Textile Soap Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Textile Soap Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Textile Soap Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Textile Soap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Textile Soap Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Textile Soap Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Textile Soap Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Textile Soap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Textile Soap Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Textile Industry

3.1.2 Garment Industry

3.1.3 Printing and Dyeing Industry

3.2 Global Textile Soap Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Textile Soap Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Textile Soap Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Textile Soap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Textile Soap Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Textile Soap Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Textile Soap Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Textile Soap Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Textile Soap Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Textile Soap Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Textile Soap Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Textile Soap Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Textile Soap Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Textile Soap Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Textile Soap Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Textile Soap Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Textile Soap in 2021

4.2.3 Global Textile Soap Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Textile Soap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Textile Soap Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Textile Soap Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Textile Soap Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Textile Soap Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Textile Soap Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Textile Soap Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Textile Soap Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Textile Soap Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Textile Soap Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Textile Soap Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Textile Soap Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Textile Soap Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Textile Soap Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Textile Soap Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Textile Soap Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Textile Soap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Textile Soap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Textile Soap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Textile Soap Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Textile Soap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Textile Soap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Textile Soap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Textile Soap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Textile Soap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Textile Soap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Products Offered

7.1.5 Ningbo Huake Textile Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.2 Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Products Offered

7.2.5 Kekai Fine Chemicals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Products Offered

7.3.5 Shanghai Wangjie Trading Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Textile Soap Products Offered

7.4.5 Dongguan Hengye Auxiliary Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Textile Soap Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Textile Soap Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Textile Soap Distributors

8.3 Textile Soap Production Mode & Process

8.4 Textile Soap Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Textile Soap Sales Channels

8.4.2 Textile Soap Distributors

8.5 Textile Soap Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

