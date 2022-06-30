Insights on the Smart Home Services Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Smart Home Services(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Smart Home Services will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Smart Home Services size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Smart Home Services, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type

IoT Services for Control & Connectivity Devices

IoT Services for Security & Surveillance Equipment

IoT Services for Smart Appliances

Segment by Application

Cellular Network Technologies

Wireless Communication Technologies

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Johnson Controls Inc.

Lumen Technologies Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Telus Corporation

Vivint, Inc

ADT Inc

Charter Communications Inc.

Trane Technologies plc

Rexel SA

Calix, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Smart Home Services performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Smart Home Services type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Smart Home Services and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Home Services Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Smart Home Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Smart Home Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Smart Home Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Smart Home Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Smart Home Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Smart Home Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Smart Home Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Smart Home Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Smart Home Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Smart Home Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Smart Home Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Smart Home Services by Type

2.1 Smart Home Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 IoT Services for Control & Connectivity Devices

2.1.2 IoT Services for Security & Surveillance Equipment

2.1.3 IoT Services for Smart Appliances

2.2 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Smart Home Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Smart Home Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Smart Home Services by Technology

3.1 Smart Home Services Market Segment by Technology

3.1.1 Cellular Network Technologies

3.1.2 Wireless Communication Technologies

3.2 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Technology (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Smart Home Services Market Size by Technology (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Smart Home Services Market Size by Technology (2017-2028)

4 Global Smart Home Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Smart Home Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Smart Home Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Smart Home Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Smart Home Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Smart Home Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Smart Home Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Smart Home Services Headquarters, Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Smart Home Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Smart Home Services Companies Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Smart Home Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Smart Home Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Smart Home Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Smart Home Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Smart Home Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Smart Home Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Smart Home Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Smart Home Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Smart Home Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Smart Home Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Smart Home Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Controls Inc.

7.1.1 Johnson Controls Inc. Company Details

7.1.2 Johnson Controls Inc. Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Controls Inc. Smart Home Services Introduction

7.1.4 Johnson Controls Inc. Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Johnson Controls Inc. Recent Development

7.2 Lumen Technologies Inc.

7.2.1 Lumen Technologies Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 Lumen Technologies Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 Lumen Technologies Inc. Smart Home Services Introduction

7.2.4 Lumen Technologies Inc. Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Lumen Technologies Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Comcast Corporation

7.3.1 Comcast Corporation Company Details

7.3.2 Comcast Corporation Business Overview

7.3.3 Comcast Corporation Smart Home Services Introduction

7.3.4 Comcast Corporation Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Comcast Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Telus Corporation

7.4.1 Telus Corporation Company Details

7.4.2 Telus Corporation Business Overview

7.4.3 Telus Corporation Smart Home Services Introduction

7.4.4 Telus Corporation Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Telus Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Vivint, Inc

7.5.1 Vivint, Inc Company Details

7.5.2 Vivint, Inc Business Overview

7.5.3 Vivint, Inc Smart Home Services Introduction

7.5.4 Vivint, Inc Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Vivint, Inc Recent Development

7.6 ADT Inc

7.6.1 ADT Inc Company Details

7.6.2 ADT Inc Business Overview

7.6.3 ADT Inc Smart Home Services Introduction

7.6.4 ADT Inc Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 ADT Inc Recent Development

7.7 Charter Communications Inc.

7.7.1 Charter Communications Inc. Company Details

7.7.2 Charter Communications Inc. Business Overview

7.7.3 Charter Communications Inc. Smart Home Services Introduction

7.7.4 Charter Communications Inc. Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Charter Communications Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Trane Technologies plc

7.8.1 Trane Technologies plc Company Details

7.8.2 Trane Technologies plc Business Overview

7.8.3 Trane Technologies plc Smart Home Services Introduction

7.8.4 Trane Technologies plc Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Trane Technologies plc Recent Development

7.9 Rexel SA

7.9.1 Rexel SA Company Details

7.9.2 Rexel SA Business Overview

7.9.3 Rexel SA Smart Home Services Introduction

7.9.4 Rexel SA Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Rexel SA Recent Development

7.10 Calix, Inc.

7.10.1 Calix, Inc. Company Details

7.10.2 Calix, Inc. Business Overview

7.10.3 Calix, Inc. Smart Home Services Introduction

7.10.4 Calix, Inc. Revenue in Smart Home Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Calix, Inc. Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

