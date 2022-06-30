Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Segment by Type

Dedicated Short-range Communication

Mesh

Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report on the Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Continental AG

Qualcomm

NXP Semiconductors

Bosch

HUAWEI

Kapsch

Askey

Ficosa

Savari

LACROIX City

Cohda Wireless

Autotalks

Lear(Arada)

Commsignia

HARMAN

Danlaw

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Continental AG

7.1.1 Continental AG Company Details

7.1.2 Continental AG Business Overview

7.1.3 Continental AG Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.1.4 Continental AG Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Continental AG Recent Development

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm Company Details

7.2.2 Qualcomm Business Overview

7.2.3 Qualcomm Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.2.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.3 NXP Semiconductors

7.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

7.3.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

7.3.3 NXP Semiconductors Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.4 Bosch

7.4.1 Bosch Company Details

7.4.2 Bosch Business Overview

7.4.3 Bosch Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.4.4 Bosch Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.5 HUAWEI

7.5.1 HUAWEI Company Details

7.5.2 HUAWEI Business Overview

7.5.3 HUAWEI Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.5.4 HUAWEI Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 HUAWEI Recent Development

7.6 Kapsch

7.6.1 Kapsch Company Details

7.6.2 Kapsch Business Overview

7.6.3 Kapsch Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.6.4 Kapsch Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Kapsch Recent Development

7.7 Askey

7.7.1 Askey Company Details

7.7.2 Askey Business Overview

7.7.3 Askey Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.7.4 Askey Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Askey Recent Development

7.8 Ficosa

7.8.1 Ficosa Company Details

7.8.2 Ficosa Business Overview

7.8.3 Ficosa Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.8.4 Ficosa Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Ficosa Recent Development

7.9 Savari

7.9.1 Savari Company Details

7.9.2 Savari Business Overview

7.9.3 Savari Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.9.4 Savari Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Savari Recent Development

7.10 LACROIX City

7.10.1 LACROIX City Company Details

7.10.2 LACROIX City Business Overview

7.10.3 LACROIX City Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.10.4 LACROIX City Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 LACROIX City Recent Development

7.11 Cohda Wireless

7.11.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details

7.11.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview

7.11.3 Cohda Wireless Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.11.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development

7.12 Autotalks

7.12.1 Autotalks Company Details

7.12.2 Autotalks Business Overview

7.12.3 Autotalks Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.12.4 Autotalks Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Autotalks Recent Development

7.13 Lear(Arada)

7.13.1 Lear(Arada) Company Details

7.13.2 Lear(Arada) Business Overview

7.13.3 Lear(Arada) Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.13.4 Lear(Arada) Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Lear(Arada) Recent Development

7.14 Commsignia

7.14.1 Commsignia Company Details

7.14.2 Commsignia Business Overview

7.14.3 Commsignia Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.14.4 Commsignia Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Commsignia Recent Development

7.15 HARMAN

7.15.1 HARMAN Company Details

7.15.2 HARMAN Business Overview

7.15.3 HARMAN Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.15.4 HARMAN Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 HARMAN Recent Development

7.16 Danlaw

7.16.1 Danlaw Company Details

7.16.2 Danlaw Business Overview

7.16.3 Danlaw Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Introduction

7.16.4 Danlaw Revenue in Wireless Communication Technology for Vehicles Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Danlaw Recent Development

