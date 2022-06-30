Insights on the On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about On-Board AC-DC Charger(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global On-Board AC-DC Charger will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the On-Board AC-DC Charger size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States On-Board AC-DC Charger, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361496/on-board-ac-dc-charger

Breakup by Type

One Phase

Two Phases

Three Phases

Segment by Application

PHEV

EV

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

BYD

Nichicon

Tesla

Infineon

Panasonic

Delphi

LG

Lear

Dilong Technology

Kongsberg

Kenergy

Wanma

IES

Anghua

Lester

Tonhe Technology

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States On-Board AC-DC Charger performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the On-Board AC-DC Charger type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States On-Board AC-DC Charger and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Product Introduction

1.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States On-Board AC-DC Charger in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Dynamics

1.5.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Industry Trends

1.5.2 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Drivers

1.5.3 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Challenges

1.5.4 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 One Phase

2.1.2 Two Phases

2.1.3 Three Phases

2.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PHEV

3.1.2 EV

3.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of On-Board AC-DC Charger in 2021

4.2.3 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers On-Board AC-DC Charger Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into On-Board AC-DC Charger Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top On-Board AC-DC Charger Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Region

5.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa On-Board AC-DC Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BYD

7.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.1.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BYD On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BYD On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.1.5 BYD Recent Development

7.2 Nichicon

7.2.1 Nichicon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nichicon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nichicon On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nichicon On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.2.5 Nichicon Recent Development

7.3 Tesla

7.3.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tesla On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tesla On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.3.5 Tesla Recent Development

7.4 Infineon

7.4.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Infineon On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Infineon On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.4.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.5 Panasonic

7.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Panasonic On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Panasonic On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.6 Delphi

7.6.1 Delphi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Delphi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Delphi On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Delphi On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.6.5 Delphi Recent Development

7.7 LG

7.7.1 LG Corporation Information

7.7.2 LG Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LG On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LG On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.7.5 LG Recent Development

7.8 Lear

7.8.1 Lear Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lear Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lear On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lear On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.8.5 Lear Recent Development

7.9 Dilong Technology

7.9.1 Dilong Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dilong Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dilong Technology On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dilong Technology On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.9.5 Dilong Technology Recent Development

7.10 Kongsberg

7.10.1 Kongsberg Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kongsberg Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kongsberg On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kongsberg On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.10.5 Kongsberg Recent Development

7.11 Kenergy

7.11.1 Kenergy Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kenergy Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kenergy On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kenergy On-Board AC-DC Charger Products Offered

7.11.5 Kenergy Recent Development

7.12 Wanma

7.12.1 Wanma Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wanma Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Wanma On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Wanma Products Offered

7.12.5 Wanma Recent Development

7.13 IES

7.13.1 IES Corporation Information

7.13.2 IES Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 IES On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 IES Products Offered

7.13.5 IES Recent Development

7.14 Anghua

7.14.1 Anghua Corporation Information

7.14.2 Anghua Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Anghua On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Anghua Products Offered

7.14.5 Anghua Recent Development

7.15 Lester

7.15.1 Lester Corporation Information

7.15.2 Lester Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Lester On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Lester Products Offered

7.15.5 Lester Recent Development

7.16 Tonhe Technology

7.16.1 Tonhe Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Tonhe Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Tonhe Technology On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Tonhe Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Tonhe Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 On-Board AC-DC Charger Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 On-Board AC-DC Charger Distributors

8.3 On-Board AC-DC Charger Production Mode & Process

8.4 On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 On-Board AC-DC Charger Sales Channels

8.4.2 On-Board AC-DC Charger Distributors

8.5 On-Board AC-DC Charger Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

