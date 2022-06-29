2022 Global Thermoelectric Modules Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Thermoelectric Modules market was valued at 44.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A thermoelectric (TE) module, also called a thermoelectric cooler or Peltier cooler, is a semiconductor-based electronic component that functions as a small heat pump. By applying a low voltage DC power source to a TEM, heat will be moved through the module from one side to the other. One module face, therefore, will be cooled while the opposite face simultaneously is heated. It is important to note that this phenomenon is fully reversible whereby a change in the polarity of the applied DC voltage will cause heat to be moved in the opposite direction. Consequently, a TEM may be used for both cooling and heating in a given application.The global average price of Thermoelectric Modules is in the decreasing trend, from 22.4 USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.06 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Thermoelectric Modules includes Single Stage module and Multistage module. Single Stage module still occupied about 85% market share as its low price. The growth rate of multistage module is faster as it can supply high heat difference. China region is the largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, with a production market share nearly 38.55% in 2016. Rest of Asia is the second largest supplier of Thermoelectric Modules, enjoying production market share nearly 25.33% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, nose ahead China, with a consumption market share nearly 25.28% in 2016. While all the major regions like North America and APAC will also enjoy a fastest speed in next several years.

By Market Verdors:

Ferrotec

Laird

KELK

Marlow

RMT

CUI

Hi-Z

Tellurex

Crystal

P&N Tech

Thermonamic Electronics

Kryo Therm

Wellen Tech

AMS Technologies

By Types:

Single Stage Module

Multistage Module

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Biomedical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Thermoelectric Modules Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Thermoelectric Modules Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Thermoelectric Modules Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Thermoelectric Modules Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Thermoelectric Modules (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Thermoelectric Modules Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Thermoelectric Modules Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermoelectric Modules (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Gl

