Global Phosphorus Pentachloride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Phosphorus Pentachloride market was valued at 20.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Phosphorus pentachloride is one of the most important phosphorus chlorides, others being PCl3 and POCl3. They are widely used in pharmaceutical industry, dye industry and chemical industry.Phosphorus pentachloride production has lower technology barrier and is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world phosphorus pentachloride industry, especially in China. The main market players are Xuzhou Weiruipu Chemical, Xuzhou Hongda Chemical, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical, UPL, etc. The production of phosphorus pentachloride will increase from 126653 MT in 2011 to 173796 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 6.55%. Global phosphorus pentachloride capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.46% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Jianping Chemicals

Sino-Phos Group

Tongshan Hongda Fine Chemical

Jiangxi Jixiang Pharmchemical Co., Ltd.

By Types:

Qualified: content?98.0%

First grade: content?99.0%

High class products: content?99.5%

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical industry

Dye Industry

Chemical industry

