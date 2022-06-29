Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Amorphous Polyolefins market was valued at 431.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.84% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Amorphous poly-alpha-olefins (APAO/APO) are produced by (co-) polymerisation of ?-olefins, e.g. propylene or 1-butene with Ziegler-Natta catalysts. The (co-)polymers have an amorphous structure which makes them useful for the production of hot melt adhesives.The leading producers in the industry are Evonik, Eastman and REXtac, accounting for 41.28%, 28.53% and 23.73% of revenues respectively in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Eastman

REXtac

Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals

Hangzhou Hangao

By Types:

Propylene Homopolymer

Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

By Applications:

Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Bitumen Modification

Polymer Modification

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Amorphous Polyolefins Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Propylene Homopolymer

1.4.3 Copolymer of Propylene and Ethylene

1.4.4 Propylene Homopolymer and Ethylene Copolymer

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hot Melt Adhesive and Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

1.5.3 Bitumen Modification

1.5.4 Polymer Modification

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market

1.8.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Amorphous Polyolefins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Amorphous Polyolefins Sales Volume Market Share by Reg

