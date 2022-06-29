Global Fumaric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fumaric Acid market was valued at 533.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fumaric acid or trans-butenedioic acid is a white crystalline chemical compound. Fumaric acid is used in the manufacture of medicines, drinks, food, animal feed, cleansing agents, unsaturated polyester, alkyd resins, printing inks, and many others.The technical barriers of fumaric acid are not high, and the major players are Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering, Fuso Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Sealong Biotechnology, Changmao Biochemical Engineering, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology, and XST Biological. Bartek Ingredients is the leader of this industry with about 61% market shares. These companies mainly concentrate in Japan, China, and Europe. China is the largest consumer, almost 30% of total consumption, followed by Europe with 20% of sales share.

By Market Verdors:

Yantai Hengyuan Bioengineering

Bartek Ingredients

Polynt

Thirumalai Chemical

Isegen

Fuso Chemicals

Jiangsu Jiecheng Bioengineering

Changzhou Yabang Chemical

NIPPON SHOKUBAI

Sealong Biotechnology

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

XST Biological

By Types:

Food-Grade

Technical-Grade

By Applications:

Food & Beverages

Rosin Paper Sizes

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Alkyd Resins

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fumaric Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food-Grade

1.4.3 Technical-Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Rosin Paper Sizes

1.5.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.5.5 Alkyd Resins

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fumaric Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Fumaric Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fumaric Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fumaric Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fumaric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fumaric Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fumaric Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fumaric Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Fumaric Acid Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Fumaric Acid Sale

