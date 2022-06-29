Global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions market was valued at 13.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersion is an aqueous polyurethane resin, aqueous urethane resin particles according to their shape, usually divided into an aqueous solution of PU, PU PU aqueous dispersions and aqueous emulsions three. The aqueous polyurethane resin application on the market today are basically PU aqueous dispersions and PU aqueous emulsion, the market is often known as the two types of water-based PU resin aqueous dispersion (PUD) or PU emulsion. Aqueous polyurethane is water instead of organic solvent as the dispersion medium novel polyurethane systems, also known as water-dispersible polyurethane, aqueous polyurethane or water-based polyurethane. Aqueous polyurethane water as solvent, non-polluting, safe, reliable, excellent mechanical properties, good compatibility, easy modification and so on.The major production area are North America, Europe, China and Japan. Europe, North America and China are the largest consumer, almost 78.24% of total consumption in 2017. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a wide range of applications. Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions is used in Leather Coating, Wood Coatings, Paper, and Plastic Gloves. In the past few years, the price of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions has a little change and we expect the price will slightly higher. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions.

By Market Verdors:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

By Types:

Anionic PUDs

Cationic PUDs

Non-Ionic PUDs

Component Polyurethane

Two-component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

By Applications:

Leather Coating

Wood Coatings

Paper

Plastic Gloves

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

