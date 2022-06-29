Global Antioxidants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Antioxidants market was valued at 7959.69 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers.In this report, the antioxidants include industrial antioxidants and food antioxidants. On the basis of type, the Antioxidants market is segmented into Amines, Hindered Phenols, Phosphites, Thioesters, Others. The Amines segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2019. Applications, included in this market are Rubber and Latex, Plastics, Food and Feed, Petroleum Fuels, Other. Rubber and Latex is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The market share of enterprises, BASF is the head player (17%), the industry concentration is high, Chinese companies are rising fast.

By Market Verdors:

