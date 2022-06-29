Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) market was valued at 3230.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) is a type of polycol prepared from tetrahydrofuran (THF) with the repeat unit [-CH2(CH2)3O-]. It is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatic and chlorinated hydrocarbons, and insoluble in fatty hydrocarbons or water, white waxy solid at room temperature, when the temperature exceeds room temperature, it becomes transparent liquid. When its molecular weight increases, its solubility drops. At room temperature, PTMEG is a good absorbent of water up to its molecular weight or maximum up to 2%. First, the polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) industry concentration is not high; there are less than 50 manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America, Germany, Taiwan and Japan. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American, Taiwan and Europe. America and Germany have long history and unshakable status in this industry. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Shanxi and Zhejiang province. Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like BASF who takes their advantage merge with Markorchem, who is located in Southwestern of China. Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments. Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas` company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years. Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) will increase. Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Dairen Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Invista

Korea PTG

Formosa Asahi Spandex

Hyosung Chemical Fiber

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Sanlong New Materials

Jianfeng Chemical

Sichuan Lutianhua

Shanxi Shanhua

By Types:

Spandex Use

By Applications:

Spandex

Polyurethanes

Copolyester-ether elastomers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Spandex Use

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Spandex

1.5.3 Polyurethanes

1.5.4 Copolyester-ether elastomers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market

1.8.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polytetrahydrofuran (PTMEG) Sales Revenue Market Share by Reg

