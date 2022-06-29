2022 Global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market was valued at 1177.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Mechanical and Electronic Fuzes market. Fuzes are electronic or mechanical devices attached to ammunition to provide reliable and safe detonations at the desired time and place. These devices control safe separation of ammunition from the delivery platform and trigger its detonation. Missiles, rockets, bombs, shells and other ammunitions form a vital part of the firing capacity of a military in modern warfare. Since these ammunitions are loaded with explosives, there is always a risk of explosion during storage, launching and handling. This requires the incorporation of some security gadgets into these ammunitions. The security system should work until the ammunition is propelled and after the launch, the firing mechanism should take control. In order to accomplish this, an arming mechanism is also required in the ammunition. All the above mentioned necessities are fulfilled by gadgets called fuzes.Basic functions of fuze are arming, safing, firing and target sensing. Mechanical fuzes have their safing, arming and firing mechanisms which mostly involves mechanical components, linkages and other mechanisms. Due to their simplicity and ease of conceptualization, mechanical fuzes were the earliest fuzes developed and are still used for many different types of ammunitions. Fuzes operated by mechanical devices make use of mechanical linkages like gears, springs, rotors, sliders and plungers or a combination of some of these. As a result of extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes have many components and are of a clockwork design. There are certain factors that are of primary concern while designing mechanical and electrical fuzes. These include safety and resistance, deterioration in use, handling and storage, reliability of action, simple construction and adequate strength. As a result of extensive safety requirements, mechanical fuzes generally have many components and are of a clockwork design. The electronic fuzes were developed in mid1960`s and thereafter, there has been continuous development in this technology. Today, electronic fuzes are being used in many modern weapon systems and have replaced mechanical fuzes in many places. The industry is concentration for the access restrictions, the key brand include L3 Technologies, Orbital ATK, Kaman, Expal (Maxam Group), JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH, Reutech Fuchs Electronics, DIXI Microtechniques, Sandeep Metalcraft, Reshef Technologies, Anhui Great Wall Military Industry, etc.

By Market Verdors:

L3 Technologies

Orbital ATK

Kaman

Expal (Maxam Group)

JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH

Reutech Fuchs Electronics

DIXI Microtechniques

Anhui Great Wall Military Industry

Sandeep Metalcraft

Reshef Technologies

By Types:

Mortar Fuzes

Artillery Fuzes

Rocket and Missile Fuzes

Aircraft Fuzes

By Applications:

Civil Applications

Military Applications

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

