2022 Global Steel Cord Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Steel Cord market was valued at 549.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires.First, for industry structure analysis, the Steel Cord industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 64 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue market, also the leader in the whole Steel Cord industry. Second, the Steel Cord industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Steel Cord is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. More than 70% Steel Cord is Normal Tensile (NT), followed by High Tensile (HT), which occupied about 22% sales market share. Third, the sales of Steel Cord increased from 2627 K MT in 2013 to 3231 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 7.1%.

By Market Verdors:

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

By Types:

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

By Applications:

Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

