Global Anti-Corrosion Coating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Anti-Corrosion Coating market was valued at 725.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.In 2015, the global sale volume of anti-corrosion coating is about 9192.3 K MT and is anticipated to reach 14363.4 K MT in 2022. China is the dominate consumer in anti-corrosion coating industry. The sales volume of China was 3288.4 K MT in 2015, occupied about 35.77% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 1778.9 K MT, and the sales market share of 19.35% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. The global average sale price of anti-corrosion coating is in the decreasing trend, from 8039 USD/MT in 2011 to 7240 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of competition, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. Currently, with the excellent anti-corrosion properties, solvent-based coatings occupy the largest market share which was about 77.84% in 2015, and is widely used in marine, containers and other applications with stringent anti-corrosion requirement. While, with the increasingly stringent environment requirements and technology improved, water-based coatings will play an more and more important role in this industry. Chemical industrial accounted for the largest market with about 35.33% of the global consumption volume for anti-corrosion coatings in 2015. With over 27.05% share in the anti-corrosion coatings market, marine was the second largest application market in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

AkzoNobel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Henkel

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

Chugoku

Hempel

Axalta

Sika

Kansai Paint

KCC Corporation

3M

HB Fuller

Carpoly

Shenzhen Zhanchen paints

Shawcor

Shanghai Coatings

Xiangjiang Paint

SK KAKEN

Tiannucoating

DAW SE

Cromology

Baotashan

Twin Tigers Coatings

Jangsu Lanling Group

Qilushuiqi

By Types:

Water-Based Coating

Solvent-Based Coating

By Applications:

Marine

Containers

Offshore Constructions

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

