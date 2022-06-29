2022 Global Refrigerant Compressors Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Refrigerant Compressors market was valued at 121.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Refrigerant Compressors are driven fluid machines enhance a high-pressure gas from low-pressure gas. It is the heart of the refrigeration system. It sucked in from the suction pipe temperature low-pressure refrigerant gas, through motor driven piston compressor to exhaust high temperature and pressure refrigerant gas to provide power for the refrigeration cycle, in order to achieve compression ? condensation (exothermic ) ? expansion ? evaporation (heat absorption) of the refrigeration cycle.Refrigerant Compressors industry concentration is very fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Asia Pacific and Europe. As for the sales market, China output accounted for more than 54.50% of the total output of global Refrigerant Compressors market in 2016. GMCC is the world leading manufacturer in global Refrigerant Compressors market with the market share of 15.64%, in terms of sales revenue, followed by Landa, Highly, Embraco and Panasonic. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Refrigerant Compressors raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Refrigerant Compressors. The average price of Refrigerant Compressors will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

By Market Verdors:

GMCC

Landa

Highly

Embraco

Panasonic

LG

RECHI Group

Samsung

Johnson Controls-Hitachi

Emerson

Secop

Tecumseh

FISCHER

Carlyle Compressors

FRASCOLD

Bitzer

Hanbell

Fusheng Industrial

GEA Bock

By Types:

Rotary Compressors

Scroll Compressors

Reciprocating Compressors

Screw Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

By Applications:

Domestic

Small Commercial

Commercial

Industrial

