Global Chromium Trioxide Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chromium Trioxide market was valued at 528.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

It is the acidic anhydride of chromic acid, and is sometimes marketed under the same name. This compound is a dark-purple solid under anhydrous conditions, bright orange when wet and which dissolves in water concomitant with hydrolysis. Millions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly for electroplating. Chromium trioxide is a powerful oxidiser and a suspected carcinogen.Chromium Trioxide industry is highly concentrated, the manufacturers have high bargaining power over downstream users. Also, target client are mainly small and medium sized players.Leading suppliers in the industry are Lanxess, Soda Sanayii, Elementis, Hunter Chemical, Aktyubinsk, MidUral Group, NPCC, Zhenhua Chemical, Yinhe Chemical, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess

Soda Sanayii

Elementis

Hunter Chemical LLC

Aktyubinsk

MidUral Group

NPCC

Vishnu

Nippon Chem

Zhenhua Chemical

Yinhe Chemical

Chongqing Minfeng Chemical

Haining Peace Chemical

Zhonglan Yima Chemical

By Types:

Purity 99.7%

Purity 99.8%

Purity 99.9%

By Applications:

Printing and Dyeing

Electroplating Industry

Wood Preservation

