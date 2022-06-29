Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex market was valued at 2775.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex is synthetic latex mainly used for medical rubber gloves. It has great durability, wear resistance, tensile strength, and color. In addition, it does not have volatile organic compounds (VOCs) so it is rapidly expanding as it serves as a substitute for natural latex.Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex key players include Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex,etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 56%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 96%, followed by North America, and Europe. In terms of product, Middle Acrylonitrile Type is the largest segment, with a share over 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is gloves, followed by Paper, Fabrics, Gaskets, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Kumho Petrochemical

Synthomer

LG Chem

Zeon Chemicals

Nantex

Bangkok Synthetics

Emerald Performance Materials

Jubilant Bhartia Group

Apcotex Industries

Shin Foong

Croslene Chemical

Hongtai Rubber

Jiuzhou Aohua

By Types:

Middle Acrylonitrile Type

High Acrylonitrile Type

Low Acrylonitrile Type

By Applications:

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Middle Acrylonitrile Type

1.4.3 High Acrylonitrile Type

1.4.4 Low Acrylonitrile Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Gloves

1.5.3 Paper

1.5.4 Fabrics

1.5.5 Gaskets

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market

1.8.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

