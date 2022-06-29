Global Clear Coatings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Clear Coatings market was valued at 11699.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A clear coating is a type of high-end coating material in a water- or solvent-based form. These coatings normally make use of advanced cross-linking mechanisms, which accounts for its superior bonding properties. Due to this, clear coating is beneficial for almost all metal substrates. It serves as an excellent replacement for rust or corrosion preventives that are based in oil. It is also stable under extreme heat conditions and can be topped with primers or paints without needing removal. When combined with other coating types, the clear coating can immensely prolong the lifespan of the metal surface.

By Market Verdors:

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG

3M

Hempel Group

Sika

W.R. Grace

INX International Ink

Kansai Paint

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint Holdings

Donglai Coating Technology

Tremco Incorporated

Huber Group

Siegwerk Druckfarben

ACTEGA

By Types:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder Coating

By Applications:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Wood Coatings

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Clear Coatings Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Clear Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Solvent-borne

1.4.3 Water-borne

1.4.4 Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Clear Coatings Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Wood Coatings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Clear Coatings Market

1.8.1 Global Clear Coatings Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Clear Coatings Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Clear Coatings Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Clear Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Clear Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Clear Coatings Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Clear Coatings Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Clear Coatings Sales Volume

