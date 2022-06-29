2022 Global Fishmeal & Fish Oil Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market was valued at 1007.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas fish oil is the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal and fish oil are majorly used as additive in the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and fish oil are employed as high protein ingredients in the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly used in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds. Moreover, Fishmeal is not fed directly (undiluted) to the animals as feed additive. It is need to be added in animal feeds by following typical inclusion rates for fishmeal which vary among different types of feed. The production of fishmeal and fish oil utilizes different species of fishes. However, oily fish species such as anchoveta fish is commonly used.The major share of revenue being driven by animal feeds and fish feed application of fishmeal and fish oil.

By Market Verdors:

FMC

Austevoll Seafood

Croda

Oceana

Omega Protein

Nordic Naturals

OLVEA Fish Oils

TripleNine

FF Skagen

Pesquera Diamante SA

Kobyalar

By Types:

Salmon & trout

Marine fish

Crustaceans

Tilapias

Carps

By Applications:

Animal Feed and Nutrition

Food and Beverage Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

