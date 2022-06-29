Global Lauric Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lauric Acid market was valued at 56.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.47% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/153467/global-lauric-acid-market-2022-838

Lauric acid, also properly known as dodecanoic acid, is a saturated fatty acid commonly found in coconut and palm oils, as well as in milk. Appearing as a white, powdery substance, its main use in manufacturing is as an ingredient in soaps and shampoos. Infants consume it during breastfeeding, and children, teens and adults ingest it by eating the fruits and oils that contain it. Research suggests it can have multiple health benefits because of its antimicrobial properties, but more studies are necessary to confirm initial results.The global sales volume of lauric acid increases to 466 K MT in 2016 from 416 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.9%. In 2016, the global lauric acid market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 52.8% of global lauric acid sales volume. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 21.7% global Share, followed by North America (16.2%). The global lauric acid market that was valued at 549 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 552 Million USD by the end of 2016. Lauric acid downstream is wide and recently lauric acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Coatings, Household Chemicals and Other Applications. Globally, the lauric acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Household Chemicals and Coatings which account for nearly 88% of total downstream consumption of lauric acid in global in 2016. Based on types of lauric acid available in the market, the report segments the market into ?99% Lauric Acid, 98-99% Lauric Acid, 70-75% Lauric Acid, Other Lauric Acid (92%, 85%, etc.).

The market for 99% Lauric Acid and 98-99% Lauric Acid accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Malaysia, Indonesia, India, etc., are the leaders in the international market of lauric acid. Despite the presence of competition problems, limiting of natural resources and low industry profits, there are few investments to enter the field at present. At present, the major manufacturers of lauric acid are Wilmar, KLK OLEO, IOI Oleochemicals, Musim Mas, Oleon, KAO, Permata Hijau, Pacific Oleochemicals, PT.Cisadane Raya and Emery, etc. The top five of them is holding about 60% sales market share in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153467/global-lauric-acid-market-2022-838

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lauric Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lauric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 ?99% Lauric Acid

1.4.3 98-99% Lauric Acid

1.4.4 70-75% Lauric Acid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lauric Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Coating

1.5.3 Household Chemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lauric Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Lauric Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lauric Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lauric Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lauric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lauric Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lauric Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lauric Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Lauric Acid Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Lauric Acid Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/153467/global-lauric-acid-market-2022-838

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

