Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene market was valued at 2.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene, white or yellow crystalline powder, 2 – (bromomethyl) naphthalene is mainly used to synthesize 2-bromo-3-methyl-1,4-dimethoxynaphthalene, an important intermediate of vitamin K2, also can be employed as a starting material in the synthesis of 2-(fluoromethyl)naphthalene, 2-naphthylmethyl azide, 2-naphthalenecarboxaldehyde, diselenide, bis (2-naphthalenylmethyl) ], etc.At present, the production countries of naphthalene series products are mainly concentrated in China, and there are few large-scale production enterprises in the world. China`s finished product exports account for about 30% of total sales. China is the only region in the world that can supply 2-(Bromomethyl) naphthalene in large quantities. The main manufacturers include Xingsheng Technology, Wujin Minghuang Chemical, Kunshan Nanfu Chemical and Norna Chemical, etc. Segment by Type, the 2-(Bromomethyl) naphthalene can be split into ? 95% Purity and ? 98% Purity. In 2020, ? 98% Purity accounted for a major share of 70.90% the global market. Segment by Application, the 2-(Bromomethyl) naphthalene market can be sub-segmented into several major Application, like Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Chemical Industry, etc. The Pharmaceutical Intermediates holds an important share with nearly 70% of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Xingsheng Technology

Wujin Minghuang Chemical

Norna Chemical

Kunshan Nanfu Chemical

By Types:

above 98% Purity

above 95% Purity

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 above 98% Purity

1.4.3 above 95% Purity

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market

1.8.1 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global 2-(Bromomethyl)naphthalene Sales Revenue Market Share

