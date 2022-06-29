2022 Global Medical Air Disinfection Machine Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Medical Air Disinfection Machine market was valued at 174.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Air disinfection machine is a machine that disinfects air through the principles of filtration, purification, and sterilization. Medical Air Disinfection Machine is used in medical places, including hospitals and clinics.Medical Air Disinfection Machine is mainly produced in China and exported to all parts of the world, Laoken Medical is the biggest manufacter with about 18% of the global market. Laoken Medical, Novaerus, Sichuan Aojie and Kengewang are the top 4 of the world, their total market share is near 42%. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer region, accounting for 40.30% of the total global market in 2019. Medical Air Disinfection Machine mainly includes several types such as Wall-mounted Type, Cabinet Type and Mobile Type. The mobile type occupies the main market share for its convenience and low cost. Medical Air Disinfection Machine is widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical places due to its higher sterilization effect. About 62% of the Medical Air Disinfection Machine is used in hospitals.

By Market Verdors:

Laoken Medical

Novaerus

Sichuan Aojie

Kengewang

BIOBASE Group

SNGRADN

Yuda Group

Jiangsu Shen Xing Photoelectricity Medical Apparatus Co.,Ltd

Sterisafe

Suzhou Hanbang Sterilizer Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Leanda

UVRER

Kover SRL

Shandong Jiajing Medical Technology Co.,Ltd

By Types:

Wall-mounted Type

Cabinet Type

Mobile Type

By Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

