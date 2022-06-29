Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Lightweight Camping Gear market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Lightweight Camping Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Lightweight Camping Gear market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Tent Camping accounting for % of the Lightweight Camping Gear global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Domestic was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Lightweight Camping Gear Scope and Market Size

Lightweight Camping Gear market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lightweight Camping Gear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Lightweight Camping Gear market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358081/lightweight-camping-gear

Segment by Type

Tent Camping

Car Camping

Hiking Camping

Others

Segment by Application

Domestic

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Johnson Outdoors

Exclusive Tents

Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd

Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd.

Butterfield & Robinson

Cool Camping

Hipcamp

Experience Freedom

Quark Expeditions

REI Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Product Introduction

1.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Lightweight Camping Gear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Industry Trends

1.5.2 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Drivers

1.5.3 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Challenges

1.5.4 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tent Camping

2.1.2 Car Camping

2.1.3 Hiking Camping

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Domestic

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Lightweight Camping Gear Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Lightweight Camping Gear in 2021

4.2.3 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Lightweight Camping Gear Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Lightweight Camping Gear Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Lightweight Camping Gear Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Lightweight Camping Gear Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Lightweight Camping Gear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Lightweight Camping Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lightweight Camping Gear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Lightweight Camping Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Lightweight Camping Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Camping Gear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Lightweight Camping Gear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson Outdoors

7.1.1 Johnson Outdoors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johnson Outdoors Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johnson Outdoors Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johnson Outdoors Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.1.5 Johnson Outdoors Recent Development

7.2 Exclusive Tents

7.2.1 Exclusive Tents Corporation Information

7.2.2 Exclusive Tents Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Exclusive Tents Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Exclusive Tents Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.2.5 Exclusive Tents Recent Development

7.3 Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd. Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd. Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.3.5 Fuzhou Changle Chuangxiang Knitting Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.4.5 Shanghai Xinmei Camping Goods Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd. Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd. Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.5.5 Beijing Unistrengh International Trade Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Butterfield & Robinson

7.6.1 Butterfield & Robinson Corporation Information

7.6.2 Butterfield & Robinson Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Butterfield & Robinson Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Butterfield & Robinson Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.6.5 Butterfield & Robinson Recent Development

7.7 Cool Camping

7.7.1 Cool Camping Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cool Camping Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cool Camping Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cool Camping Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.7.5 Cool Camping Recent Development

7.8 Hipcamp

7.8.1 Hipcamp Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hipcamp Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hipcamp Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hipcamp Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.8.5 Hipcamp Recent Development

7.9 Experience Freedom

7.9.1 Experience Freedom Corporation Information

7.9.2 Experience Freedom Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Experience Freedom Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Experience Freedom Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.9.5 Experience Freedom Recent Development

7.10 Quark Expeditions

7.10.1 Quark Expeditions Corporation Information

7.10.2 Quark Expeditions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Quark Expeditions Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Quark Expeditions Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.10.5 Quark Expeditions Recent Development

7.11 REI Adventures

7.11.1 REI Adventures Corporation Information

7.11.2 REI Adventures Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 REI Adventures Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 REI Adventures Lightweight Camping Gear Products Offered

7.11.5 REI Adventures Recent Development

7.12 Abercrombie & Kent Group

7.12.1 Abercrombie & Kent Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Abercrombie & Kent Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Abercrombie & Kent Group Lightweight Camping Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Abercrombie & Kent Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Abercrombie & Kent Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Lightweight Camping Gear Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Lightweight Camping Gear Distributors

8.3 Lightweight Camping Gear Production Mode & Process

8.4 Lightweight Camping Gear Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Lightweight Camping Gear Sales Channels

8.4.2 Lightweight Camping Gear Distributors

8.5 Lightweight Camping Gear Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358081/lightweight-camping-gear

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States