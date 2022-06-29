Global Starch Based Films Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Starch Based Films market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Starch Based Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Starch Based Films market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Polycaprolactone (PCL) accounting for % of the Starch Based Films global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Shopping Bag was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Starch Based Films Scope and Market Size

Starch Based Films market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Starch Based Films market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

Segment by Type

Polycaprolactone (PCL)

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Segment by Application

Shopping Bag

Garbage Bag

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Biome Bioplastics

Innovia Films

Novamont

Novolex

RKW Group

BASF

NatureWorks

Corbion

Metabolix

Cardia Bioplastic

Solanyl

Toray Industries

Greenhome

Plastiroll

EnviGreen

Abbey Polythene

Meredian Holdings Group

Biobag International

Sarah Bio Plast

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Starch Based Films Product Introduction

1.2 Global Starch Based Films Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Starch Based Films Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Starch Based Films Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Starch Based Films Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Starch Based Films Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Starch Based Films Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Starch Based Films in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Starch Based Films Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Starch Based Films Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Starch Based Films Industry Trends

1.5.2 Starch Based Films Market Drivers

1.5.3 Starch Based Films Market Challenges

1.5.4 Starch Based Films Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Starch Based Films Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polycaprolactone (PCL)

2.1.2 Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)

2.1.3 Polylactic acid (PLA)

2.2 Global Starch Based Films Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Starch Based Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Starch Based Films Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Starch Based Films Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Starch Based Films Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Starch Based Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Starch Based Films Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shopping Bag

3.1.2 Garbage Bag

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Starch Based Films Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Starch Based Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Starch Based Films Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Starch Based Films Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Starch Based Films Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Starch Based Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Starch Based Films Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Starch Based Films Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Starch Based Films Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Starch Based Films Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Starch Based Films Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Starch Based Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Starch Based Films Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Starch Based Films Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Starch Based Films in 2021

4.2.3 Global Starch Based Films Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Starch Based Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Starch Based Films Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Starch Based Films Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Starch Based Films Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Starch Based Films Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Starch Based Films Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Starch Based Films Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Starch Based Films Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Starch Based Films Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Starch Based Films Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Starch Based Films Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Starch Based Films Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Starch Based Films Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Starch Based Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Starch Based Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Starch Based Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Starch Based Films Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Starch Based Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Starch Based Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Starch Based Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Starch Based Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Starch Based Films Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Starch Based Films Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Biome Bioplastics

7.1.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Biome Bioplastics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Biome Bioplastics Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Biome Bioplastics Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.1.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development

7.2 Innovia Films

7.2.1 Innovia Films Corporation Information

7.2.2 Innovia Films Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Innovia Films Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Innovia Films Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.2.5 Innovia Films Recent Development

7.3 Novamont

7.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information

7.3.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Novamont Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Novamont Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.3.5 Novamont Recent Development

7.4 Novolex

7.4.1 Novolex Corporation Information

7.4.2 Novolex Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Novolex Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Novolex Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.4.5 Novolex Recent Development

7.5 RKW Group

7.5.1 RKW Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 RKW Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RKW Group Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RKW Group Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.5.5 RKW Group Recent Development

7.6 BASF

7.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.6.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BASF Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BASF Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.6.5 BASF Recent Development

7.7 NatureWorks

7.7.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

7.7.2 NatureWorks Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NatureWorks Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NatureWorks Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.7.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

7.8 Corbion

7.8.1 Corbion Corporation Information

7.8.2 Corbion Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Corbion Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Corbion Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.8.5 Corbion Recent Development

7.9 Metabolix

7.9.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

7.9.2 Metabolix Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Metabolix Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Metabolix Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.9.5 Metabolix Recent Development

7.10 Cardia Bioplastic

7.10.1 Cardia Bioplastic Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cardia Bioplastic Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cardia Bioplastic Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cardia Bioplastic Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.10.5 Cardia Bioplastic Recent Development

7.11 Solanyl

7.11.1 Solanyl Corporation Information

7.11.2 Solanyl Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Solanyl Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Solanyl Starch Based Films Products Offered

7.11.5 Solanyl Recent Development

7.12 Toray Industries

7.12.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

7.12.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Toray Industries Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Toray Industries Products Offered

7.12.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

7.13 Greenhome

7.13.1 Greenhome Corporation Information

7.13.2 Greenhome Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Greenhome Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Greenhome Products Offered

7.13.5 Greenhome Recent Development

7.14 Plastiroll

7.14.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information

7.14.2 Plastiroll Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Plastiroll Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Plastiroll Products Offered

7.14.5 Plastiroll Recent Development

7.15 EnviGreen

7.15.1 EnviGreen Corporation Information

7.15.2 EnviGreen Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 EnviGreen Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 EnviGreen Products Offered

7.15.5 EnviGreen Recent Development

7.16 Abbey Polythene

7.16.1 Abbey Polythene Corporation Information

7.16.2 Abbey Polythene Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Abbey Polythene Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Abbey Polythene Products Offered

7.16.5 Abbey Polythene Recent Development

7.17 Meredian Holdings Group

7.17.1 Meredian Holdings Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Meredian Holdings Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Meredian Holdings Group Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Meredian Holdings Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Meredian Holdings Group Recent Development

7.18 Biobag International

7.18.1 Biobag International Corporation Information

7.18.2 Biobag International Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Biobag International Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Biobag International Products Offered

7.18.5 Biobag International Recent Development

7.19 Sarah Bio Plast

7.19.1 Sarah Bio Plast Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sarah Bio Plast Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sarah Bio Plast Starch Based Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sarah Bio Plast Products Offered

7.19.5 Sarah Bio Plast Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Starch Based Films Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Starch Based Films Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Starch Based Films Distributors

8.3 Starch Based Films Production Mode & Process

8.4 Starch Based Films Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Starch Based Films Sales Channels

8.4.2 Starch Based Films Distributors

8.5 Starch Based Films Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

