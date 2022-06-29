Global Paper Comic Books Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Paper Comic Books market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Paper Comic Books market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Paper Comic Books market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Comics in General accounting for % of the Paper Comic Books global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Retail Store was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Paper Comic Books Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Paper Comic Books market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Comics in General

Kids Comics

Comics Magazines

Segment by Application

Retail Store

Bookstore

Online Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros

Image Comics

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Shueisha

Shogakukan

Kodansha

Kadokawa Future Publishing

Hakusensha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

Cinebook

Dargaud

Delcourt

Dupuis

BAO Publishing

Glenat

Humanoids

L’Association

Le Lombard

Soleil

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paper Comic Books Product Introduction

1.2 Global Paper Comic Books Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Paper Comic Books Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Paper Comic Books Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Paper Comic Books Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paper Comic Books in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paper Comic Books Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Paper Comic Books Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Paper Comic Books Industry Trends

1.5.2 Paper Comic Books Market Drivers

1.5.3 Paper Comic Books Market Challenges

1.5.4 Paper Comic Books Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Paper Comic Books Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Comics in General

2.1.2 Kids Comics

2.1.3 Comics Magazines

2.2 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Paper Comic Books Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Paper Comic Books Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Paper Comic Books Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Paper Comic Books Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Paper Comic Books Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Retail Store

3.1.2 Bookstore

3.1.3 Online Sales

3.2 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Paper Comic Books Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Paper Comic Books Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Paper Comic Books Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Paper Comic Books Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Paper Comic Books Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Paper Comic Books Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Paper Comic Books Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Paper Comic Books Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Paper Comic Books Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Paper Comic Books Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Paper Comic Books Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Paper Comic Books in 2021

4.2.3 Global Paper Comic Books Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Paper Comic Books Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Paper Comic Books Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Paper Comic Books Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paper Comic Books Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Paper Comic Books Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Paper Comic Books Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Paper Comic Books Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Paper Comic Books Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Paper Comic Books Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Paper Comic Books Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Paper Comic Books Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Paper Comic Books Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paper Comic Books Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paper Comic Books Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Paper Comic Books Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Paper Comic Books Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Paper Comic Books Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Paper Comic Books Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Comic Books Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Comic Books Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 The Walt Disney Company

7.1.1 The Walt Disney Company Corporation Information

7.1.2 The Walt Disney Company Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 The Walt Disney Company Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 The Walt Disney Company Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.1.5 The Walt Disney Company Recent Development

7.2 Warner Bros

7.2.1 Warner Bros Corporation Information

7.2.2 Warner Bros Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Warner Bros Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Warner Bros Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.2.5 Warner Bros Recent Development

7.3 Image Comics

7.3.1 Image Comics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Image Comics Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Image Comics Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Image Comics Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.3.5 Image Comics Recent Development

7.4 IDW Publishing

7.4.1 IDW Publishing Corporation Information

7.4.2 IDW Publishing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 IDW Publishing Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 IDW Publishing Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.4.5 IDW Publishing Recent Development

7.5 Boom! Studios

7.5.1 Boom! Studios Corporation Information

7.5.2 Boom! Studios Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Boom! Studios Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Boom! Studios Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.5.5 Boom! Studios Recent Development

7.6 Shueisha

7.6.1 Shueisha Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shueisha Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shueisha Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shueisha Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.6.5 Shueisha Recent Development

7.7 Shogakukan

7.7.1 Shogakukan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shogakukan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shogakukan Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shogakukan Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.7.5 Shogakukan Recent Development

7.8 Kodansha

7.8.1 Kodansha Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kodansha Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kodansha Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kodansha Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.8.5 Kodansha Recent Development

7.9 Kadokawa Future Publishing

7.9.1 Kadokawa Future Publishing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kadokawa Future Publishing Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kadokawa Future Publishing Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kadokawa Future Publishing Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.9.5 Kadokawa Future Publishing Recent Development

7.10 Hakusensha

7.10.1 Hakusensha Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hakusensha Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hakusensha Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hakusensha Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.10.5 Hakusensha Recent Development

7.11 Akita Shoten

7.11.1 Akita Shoten Corporation Information

7.11.2 Akita Shoten Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Akita Shoten Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Akita Shoten Paper Comic Books Products Offered

7.11.5 Akita Shoten Recent Development

7.12 Futabasha

7.12.1 Futabasha Corporation Information

7.12.2 Futabasha Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Futabasha Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Futabasha Products Offered

7.12.5 Futabasha Recent Development

7.13 BAMBOO

7.13.1 BAMBOO Corporation Information

7.13.2 BAMBOO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 BAMBOO Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 BAMBOO Products Offered

7.13.5 BAMBOO Recent Development

7.14 Casterman

7.14.1 Casterman Corporation Information

7.14.2 Casterman Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Casterman Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Casterman Products Offered

7.14.5 Casterman Recent Development

7.15 Cinebook

7.15.1 Cinebook Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cinebook Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cinebook Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cinebook Products Offered

7.15.5 Cinebook Recent Development

7.16 Dargaud

7.16.1 Dargaud Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dargaud Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dargaud Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dargaud Products Offered

7.16.5 Dargaud Recent Development

7.17 Delcourt

7.17.1 Delcourt Corporation Information

7.17.2 Delcourt Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Delcourt Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Delcourt Products Offered

7.17.5 Delcourt Recent Development

7.18 Dupuis

7.18.1 Dupuis Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dupuis Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Dupuis Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Dupuis Products Offered

7.18.5 Dupuis Recent Development

7.19 BAO Publishing

7.19.1 BAO Publishing Corporation Information

7.19.2 BAO Publishing Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 BAO Publishing Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 BAO Publishing Products Offered

7.19.5 BAO Publishing Recent Development

7.20 Glenat

7.20.1 Glenat Corporation Information

7.20.2 Glenat Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Glenat Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Glenat Products Offered

7.20.5 Glenat Recent Development

7.21 Humanoids

7.21.1 Humanoids Corporation Information

7.21.2 Humanoids Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Humanoids Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Humanoids Products Offered

7.21.5 Humanoids Recent Development

7.22 L’Association

7.22.1 L’Association Corporation Information

7.22.2 L’Association Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 L’Association Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 L’Association Products Offered

7.22.5 L’Association Recent Development

7.23 Le Lombard

7.23.1 Le Lombard Corporation Information

7.23.2 Le Lombard Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Le Lombard Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Le Lombard Products Offered

7.23.5 Le Lombard Recent Development

7.24 Soleil

7.24.1 Soleil Corporation Information

7.24.2 Soleil Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Soleil Paper Comic Books Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Soleil Products Offered

7.24.5 Soleil Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Paper Comic Books Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Paper Comic Books Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Paper Comic Books Distributors

8.3 Paper Comic Books Production Mode & Process

8.4 Paper Comic Books Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Paper Comic Books Sales Channels

8.4.2 Paper Comic Books Distributors

8.5 Paper Comic Books Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

