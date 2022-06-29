Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Ophthalmic Phoropters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Ophthalmic Phoropters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Ophthalmic Phoropters market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Manual Phoropter accounting for % of the Ophthalmic Phoropters global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Optical Shops was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Scope and Market Size

Ophthalmic Phoropters market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ophthalmic Phoropters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ophthalmic Phoropters market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Manual Phoropter

Automatic Phoropter

Segment by Application

Optical Shops

Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Topcon

Nidek

Reichert

Zeiss

Rexxam

Essilor

Huvitz

Marco

Luneau Technology

Righton

Takagi Seiko

Ming Sing Optical

Hangzhou Kingfisher

Shanghai Supore

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ophthalmic Phoropters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Manual Phoropter

2.1.2 Automatic Phoropter

2.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Optical Shops

3.1.2 Hospitals

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ophthalmic Phoropters in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ophthalmic Phoropters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ophthalmic Phoropters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ophthalmic Phoropters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ophthalmic Phoropters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Topcon

7.1.1 Topcon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Topcon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Topcon Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Topcon Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.1.5 Topcon Recent Development

7.2 Nidek

7.2.1 Nidek Corporation Information

7.2.2 Nidek Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Nidek Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Nidek Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.2.5 Nidek Recent Development

7.3 Reichert

7.3.1 Reichert Corporation Information

7.3.2 Reichert Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Reichert Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Reichert Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.3.5 Reichert Recent Development

7.4 Zeiss

7.4.1 Zeiss Corporation Information

7.4.2 Zeiss Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Zeiss Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Zeiss Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.4.5 Zeiss Recent Development

7.5 Rexxam

7.5.1 Rexxam Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rexxam Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rexxam Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rexxam Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.5.5 Rexxam Recent Development

7.6 Essilor

7.6.1 Essilor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Essilor Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Essilor Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Essilor Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.6.5 Essilor Recent Development

7.7 Huvitz

7.7.1 Huvitz Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huvitz Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Huvitz Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Huvitz Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.7.5 Huvitz Recent Development

7.8 Marco

7.8.1 Marco Corporation Information

7.8.2 Marco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Marco Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Marco Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.8.5 Marco Recent Development

7.9 Luneau Technology

7.9.1 Luneau Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Luneau Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Luneau Technology Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Luneau Technology Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.9.5 Luneau Technology Recent Development

7.10 Righton

7.10.1 Righton Corporation Information

7.10.2 Righton Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Righton Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Righton Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.10.5 Righton Recent Development

7.11 Takagi Seiko

7.11.1 Takagi Seiko Corporation Information

7.11.2 Takagi Seiko Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Takagi Seiko Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Takagi Seiko Ophthalmic Phoropters Products Offered

7.11.5 Takagi Seiko Recent Development

7.12 Ming Sing Optical

7.12.1 Ming Sing Optical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ming Sing Optical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ming Sing Optical Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ming Sing Optical Products Offered

7.12.5 Ming Sing Optical Recent Development

7.13 Hangzhou Kingfisher

7.13.1 Hangzhou Kingfisher Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hangzhou Kingfisher Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hangzhou Kingfisher Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hangzhou Kingfisher Products Offered

7.13.5 Hangzhou Kingfisher Recent Development

7.14 Shanghai Supore

7.14.1 Shanghai Supore Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Supore Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shanghai Supore Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shanghai Supore Products Offered

7.14.5 Shanghai Supore Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Ophthalmic Phoropters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Ophthalmic Phoropters Distributors

8.3 Ophthalmic Phoropters Production Mode & Process

8.4 Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Ophthalmic Phoropters Sales Channels

8.4.2 Ophthalmic Phoropters Distributors

8.5 Ophthalmic Phoropters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

