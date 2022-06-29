2022 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Mask Inspection Equipments market was valued at 41.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A mask is an original master for transferring IC patterns to the semiconductor wafers. Defects during lithography that exceed expected size must be identified and corrected. Mask inspection equipment looks for pattern defects and foreign matter on the surface of the mask. This equipment is used in semiconductor plants to inspect masks received from suppliers, such as mask shops, and to conduct regular inspections of masks during the device production process. Mask inspection equipment is also used by mask shops to inspect masks before shipment to device makers. A major reason why mask inspection equipment is required is that masks often develop a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on their top surface and back side. Masks therefore must be inspected for such impurities before continuing with the semiconductor manufacturing process. The adoption of ArF lithography has increased the level of irradiation light energy. During exposure, gaseous impurities, such as organic substances and ammonia, are present in trace amounts on the mask. Irradiation by a short wavelength laser decomposes these gaseous substances and induces bonding, which often leads to the emergence of a solid growing foreign matter (haze) on the top surface and back side of the mask. Although this haze is microscopic, usually only several tens of nanometers, if it grows it will be transferred to the wafer during the lithography process, resulting in a defective semiconductor device. Defects that are detected after patterns are written on masks include protrusions from the pattern, cracks in the pattern, dirt or dust on the transparent portion, and transparent pinholes in the portion of the pattern that is shielded from light. The report focuses on the Mask Inspection Equipment market, but does not include revenue generated from the sale of components that are used in the production or resale of mask inspection equipment. The semiconductor market is shifting toward complex and miniaturized devices. Semiconductor device manufacturers need higher inspection sensitivity as they move toward lower node sizes (10nm and beyond). The migration will introduce complex structures and designs, as well as new materials. Intense market competition, rapid technological advances, and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry pose significant challenges to market vendors. The market has significant entry barriers such as high capital investments which challenge the entry of new players in the market. The competition among the vendors is expected to intensify due to the emergence of new technology milestones like IoT and wearable technology. In terms of geography, the APAC region led the global mask inspection equipment and the four countries including China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, are expected to reach close to $386.95 million by 2018, due to the existence of manufacturing industries in Asian countries. China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea have a very rich environment for manufacturing companies. The economic growth in China and India is also driving the strong demand for electronic products in the semiconductor inspection system market.

By Market Verdors:

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Lasertec

Carl Zeiss

ASML (HMI)

By Types:

Die to Die (DD) Method

Die to Database (DB) Method

By Applications:

Semiconductor Device Manufacturers

Mask Shops

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Mask Inspection Equipments Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Mask Inspection Equipments (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Mask Inspection Equipments Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mask Inspection Equipments (Volum

