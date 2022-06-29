Global Temper Mill Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Temper Mill market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Temper Mill market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Temper Mill market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 2HI Temper Mill accounting for % of the Temper Mill global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Steel was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Temper Mill Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Temper Mill market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2HI Temper Mill

4HI Temper Mill

6HI Temper Mill

Others

Segment by Application

Steel

Copper

Aluminum

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

SMS Group

DELTA

Primetals

ANDRITZ

NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING

Fives Industry

Taechang Machinery

JSW Group

MAS RollPro Technologies

YWY

Steel Plantech

NHI

Advanced Technology & Materials

Shanghai Electric

Amctech

Dalishen

Ruijia Accurate Machinery

Xinbao Heavy Industry

JX

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Temper Mill Product Introduction

1.2 Global Temper Mill Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Temper Mill Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Temper Mill Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Temper Mill Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Temper Mill Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Temper Mill Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Temper Mill Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Temper Mill in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Temper Mill Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Temper Mill Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Temper Mill Industry Trends

1.5.2 Temper Mill Market Drivers

1.5.3 Temper Mill Market Challenges

1.5.4 Temper Mill Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Temper Mill Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2HI Temper Mill

2.1.2 4HI Temper Mill

2.1.3 6HI Temper Mill

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Temper Mill Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Temper Mill Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Temper Mill Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Temper Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Temper Mill Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Temper Mill Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Temper Mill Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Temper Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Temper Mill Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Steel

3.1.2 Copper

3.1.3 Aluminum

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Temper Mill Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Temper Mill Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Temper Mill Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Temper Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Temper Mill Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Temper Mill Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Temper Mill Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Temper Mill Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Temper Mill Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Temper Mill Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Temper Mill Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Temper Mill Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Temper Mill Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Temper Mill Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Temper Mill Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Temper Mill Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Temper Mill in 2021

4.2.3 Global Temper Mill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Temper Mill Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Temper Mill Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Temper Mill Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Temper Mill Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Temper Mill Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Temper Mill Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Temper Mill Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Temper Mill Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Temper Mill Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Temper Mill Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Temper Mill Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Temper Mill Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Temper Mill Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Temper Mill Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Temper Mill Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Temper Mill Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Temper Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Temper Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Temper Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Temper Mill Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Temper Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Temper Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Temper Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Temper Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Temper Mill Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Temper Mill Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SMS Group

7.1.1 SMS Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 SMS Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 SMS Group Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 SMS Group Temper Mill Products Offered

7.1.5 SMS Group Recent Development

7.2 DELTA

7.2.1 DELTA Corporation Information

7.2.2 DELTA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DELTA Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DELTA Temper Mill Products Offered

7.2.5 DELTA Recent Development

7.3 Primetals

7.3.1 Primetals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Primetals Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Primetals Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Primetals Temper Mill Products Offered

7.3.5 Primetals Recent Development

7.4 ANDRITZ

7.4.1 ANDRITZ Corporation Information

7.4.2 ANDRITZ Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ANDRITZ Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ANDRITZ Temper Mill Products Offered

7.4.5 ANDRITZ Recent Development

7.5 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING

7.5.1 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Corporation Information

7.5.2 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Temper Mill Products Offered

7.5.5 NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING Recent Development

7.6 Fives Industry

7.6.1 Fives Industry Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fives Industry Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fives Industry Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fives Industry Temper Mill Products Offered

7.6.5 Fives Industry Recent Development

7.7 Taechang Machinery

7.7.1 Taechang Machinery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taechang Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Taechang Machinery Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Taechang Machinery Temper Mill Products Offered

7.7.5 Taechang Machinery Recent Development

7.8 JSW Group

7.8.1 JSW Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 JSW Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 JSW Group Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 JSW Group Temper Mill Products Offered

7.8.5 JSW Group Recent Development

7.9 MAS RollPro Technologies

7.9.1 MAS RollPro Technologies Corporation Information

7.9.2 MAS RollPro Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MAS RollPro Technologies Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MAS RollPro Technologies Temper Mill Products Offered

7.9.5 MAS RollPro Technologies Recent Development

7.10 YWY

7.10.1 YWY Corporation Information

7.10.2 YWY Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YWY Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YWY Temper Mill Products Offered

7.10.5 YWY Recent Development

7.11 Steel Plantech

7.11.1 Steel Plantech Corporation Information

7.11.2 Steel Plantech Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Steel Plantech Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Steel Plantech Temper Mill Products Offered

7.11.5 Steel Plantech Recent Development

7.12 NHI

7.12.1 NHI Corporation Information

7.12.2 NHI Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NHI Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NHI Products Offered

7.12.5 NHI Recent Development

7.13 Advanced Technology & Materials

7.13.1 Advanced Technology & Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Advanced Technology & Materials Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Advanced Technology & Materials Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Advanced Technology & Materials Products Offered

7.13.5 Advanced Technology & Materials Recent Development

7.14 Shanghai Electric

7.14.1 Shanghai Electric Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai Electric Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shanghai Electric Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shanghai Electric Products Offered

7.14.5 Shanghai Electric Recent Development

7.15 Amctech

7.15.1 Amctech Corporation Information

7.15.2 Amctech Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Amctech Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Amctech Products Offered

7.15.5 Amctech Recent Development

7.16 Dalishen

7.16.1 Dalishen Corporation Information

7.16.2 Dalishen Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Dalishen Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Dalishen Products Offered

7.16.5 Dalishen Recent Development

7.17 Ruijia Accurate Machinery

7.17.1 Ruijia Accurate Machinery Corporation Information

7.17.2 Ruijia Accurate Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Ruijia Accurate Machinery Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Ruijia Accurate Machinery Products Offered

7.17.5 Ruijia Accurate Machinery Recent Development

7.18 Xinbao Heavy Industry

7.18.1 Xinbao Heavy Industry Corporation Information

7.18.2 Xinbao Heavy Industry Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Xinbao Heavy Industry Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Xinbao Heavy Industry Products Offered

7.18.5 Xinbao Heavy Industry Recent Development

7.19 JX

7.19.1 JX Corporation Information

7.19.2 JX Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 JX Temper Mill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 JX Products Offered

7.19.5 JX Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Temper Mill Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Temper Mill Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Temper Mill Distributors

8.3 Temper Mill Production Mode & Process

8.4 Temper Mill Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Temper Mill Sales Channels

8.4.2 Temper Mill Distributors

8.5 Temper Mill Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

