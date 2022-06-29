Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Waterproofing Admixtures market was valued at 241.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.The key consumption markets locate at developing countries. China takes the market share of 33.4%, followed by India with 10.4%. Europe and North America consumption market is 19.4% and 16.9% respectly in 2017. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

By Market Verdors:

Kryton (CA)

Xypex Chemical (CA)

Fosroc (UK)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

Hycrete (US)

Sika (CH)

BASF (DE)

Penetron (US)

Schomburg (DE)

Markham (NZ)

IPA Systems (US)

Cemix (NZ)

Cementaid (AU)

Moxie (US)

Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)

Dura Build Care (IN)

Pidilite Industries (IN)

By Types:

Crystalline Type

Pore Blocking Type

By Applications:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Crystalline Type

1.4.3 Pore Blocking Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market

1.8.1 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Waterproofing Admixtures Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Waterproofing Admixtures Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North

