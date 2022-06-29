2022 Global Automotive Body Stampings Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Body Stampings market was valued at 2650.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene.The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production. In the next few years, Automotive Body Stamping industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. The global average price of Automotive Body Stamping is in the decreasing trend, and the average price is 2600 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy and the investment of technology, the price will be decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Automotive Body Stamping includes Carbon Steel and Aluminum. The proportion of Carbon Steel in 2017 is about 94.75%. Aluminum is cheaper than Carbon Steel, which is lighter. Automotive Body Stamping are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Body Stamping is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 81.7%. China and Europe is the main consumption region, with a consumption market share nearly 29% and 23% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region. In the future, the automotive Body Stamping will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening.

By Market Verdors:

VW

Toyota

General Motors

Ford Motor

Nissan

FCA

Hyundai Motor

Honda

Renault

Suzuki

PSA

Daimler

Changan

Kia Motor

BMW

Mazda

Tata Motor

GEELY

Great Wall

SAIC

By Types:

Aluminum

Carbon Steel

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Body Stampings Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Body Stampings Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Body Stampings Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Body Stampings Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Body Stampings Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Body Stampings Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Body Stampings (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Body Stampings Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Body Stampings Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Body Stampings (Volume and Valu

