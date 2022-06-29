Global Aripiprazole Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Aripiprazole market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Aripiprazole market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aripiprazole market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Purity ≥98% accounting for % of the Aripiprazole global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Tablets was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Aripiprazole Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aripiprazole market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Purity ≥98%

Purity ≥99%

Segment by Application

Tablets

Capsules

Orally Disintegrating Tablets

Oral Solution

Injection Solution

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Akhil Healthcare

Teva

Cambrex

Polpharma

Cadila

Bal Pharma

Mapi Pharma

Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients

SMS Pharmaceuticals

Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aripiprazole Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aripiprazole Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aripiprazole Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aripiprazole Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aripiprazole Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aripiprazole Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aripiprazole Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aripiprazole in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aripiprazole Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aripiprazole Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aripiprazole Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aripiprazole Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aripiprazole Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aripiprazole Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aripiprazole Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Purity ≥98%

2.1.2 Purity ≥99%

2.2 Global Aripiprazole Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aripiprazole Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aripiprazole Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aripiprazole Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aripiprazole Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aripiprazole Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aripiprazole Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tablets

3.1.2 Capsules

3.1.3 Orally Disintegrating Tablets

3.1.4 Oral Solution

3.1.5 Injection Solution

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Aripiprazole Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aripiprazole Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aripiprazole Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aripiprazole Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aripiprazole Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aripiprazole Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aripiprazole Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aripiprazole Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aripiprazole Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aripiprazole Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aripiprazole Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aripiprazole Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aripiprazole Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aripiprazole Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aripiprazole in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aripiprazole Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aripiprazole Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aripiprazole Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aripiprazole Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aripiprazole Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aripiprazole Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aripiprazole Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aripiprazole Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aripiprazole Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aripiprazole Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aripiprazole Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aripiprazole Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aripiprazole Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aripiprazole Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aripiprazole Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aripiprazole Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aripiprazole Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aripiprazole Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aripiprazole Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aripiprazole Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aripiprazole Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aripiprazole Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aripiprazole Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aripiprazole Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Akhil Healthcare

7.1.1 Akhil Healthcare Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akhil Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Akhil Healthcare Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Akhil Healthcare Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.1.5 Akhil Healthcare Recent Development

7.2 Teva

7.2.1 Teva Corporation Information

7.2.2 Teva Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Teva Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Teva Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.2.5 Teva Recent Development

7.3 Cambrex

7.3.1 Cambrex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cambrex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cambrex Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cambrex Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.3.5 Cambrex Recent Development

7.4 Polpharma

7.4.1 Polpharma Corporation Information

7.4.2 Polpharma Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Polpharma Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Polpharma Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.4.5 Polpharma Recent Development

7.5 Cadila

7.5.1 Cadila Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cadila Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cadila Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cadila Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.5.5 Cadila Recent Development

7.6 Bal Pharma

7.6.1 Bal Pharma Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bal Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bal Pharma Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bal Pharma Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.6.5 Bal Pharma Recent Development

7.7 Mapi Pharma

7.7.1 Mapi Pharma Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mapi Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mapi Pharma Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mapi Pharma Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.7.5 Mapi Pharma Recent Development

7.8 Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients

7.8.1 Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.8.5 Tiefenbacher API + Ingredients Recent Development

7.9 SMS Pharmaceuticals

7.9.1 SMS Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.9.2 SMS Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SMS Pharmaceuticals Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SMS Pharmaceuticals Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.9.5 SMS Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.10 Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

7.10.1 Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Aripiprazole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Aripiprazole Products Offered

7.10.5 Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aripiprazole Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aripiprazole Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aripiprazole Distributors

8.3 Aripiprazole Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aripiprazole Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aripiprazole Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aripiprazole Distributors

8.5 Aripiprazole Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

