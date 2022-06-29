Edge Computing Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Edge Computing Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Edge Computing Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Edge Computing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Edge Computing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Edge Computing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Edge Computing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Edge Computing Market Segment by Type

Hardware

Software and Service

Edge Computing Market Segment by Application

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Others

The report on the Edge Computing market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Dell

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Lenovo

Nokia

Fujitsu

Gigabyte Technology

GE

ADLINK

Advantech

Atos

Litmus Automation

