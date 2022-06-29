Global Frac Sand Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Frac Sand market was valued at 5023.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Frac sand (or fracking sand) refers to sand and similar small materials that are used during the process of hydraulic fracturing, a method for extracting underground Natural Gas Exploration from shale gas formations. Fracking sand is a proppant. A proppant is a material used to prop open the underground cracks from which Natural Gas Exploration is harvested during the fracturing process. These gases include petroleum fluids such as oil, Natural Gas Exploration, and Natural Gas Exploration liquids from rock units (that don`t have enough pore space allowing fluids to flow to a well).

By Market Verdors:

U.S Silica

Fairmount Santrol

Preferred Sands

Badger Mining Corporation

Unimin Corporation

Mammoth Energy Service, Inc.

Emerge Energy Services LP

Carbo Ceramics

Hi-Crush Partners LP

Smart Sand Inc.

Chongqing Changjiang

By Types:

Northern White Sand

Brown (Brady) Sand

By Applications:

Oil Exploitation

Natural Gas Exploration

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Frac Sand Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Frac Sand Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Northern White Sand

1.4.3 Brown (Brady) Sand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Frac Sand Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Oil Exploitation

1.5.3 Natural Gas Exploration

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Frac Sand Market

1.8.1 Global Frac Sand Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Frac Sand Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Frac Sand Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Frac Sand Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Frac Sand Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Frac Sand Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Frac Sand Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Frac Sand Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Frac Sand Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Frac Sand Sales Volume Ca

