Aerospace and Defense in Hong Kong – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Aerospace & Defense in Hong Kong industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– The aerospace & defense market consists of (1) the civilian aerospace market and (2) the military aerospace and defense market.
– The Hong Kong aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $7.2bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -8.5% between 2016 and 2020.
– The civil aerospace segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $5.3bn, equivalent to 73.8% of the market's overall value.
– The Hong Kong aerospace and defense market is unique in that it is a non-sovereign territory, and as such, its defense matters are conducted by the central Chinese government.
