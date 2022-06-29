Softshell Jacket Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Softshell Jacket market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Softshell Jacket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Softshell Jacket market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362019/softshell-jacket

Segment by Type

Nylon

Polyester

Segment by Application

Women

Men

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Regatta

Mountain Warehouse

REI Co-op

Cape Union Mart

Montane

GO Outdoors

Macpac

Bergans

Outdoor Research

Marmot

Patagonia

Arc’teryx

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Softshell Jacket consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Softshell Jacket market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Softshell Jacket manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Softshell Jacket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Softshell Jacket submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Softshell Jacket companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Softshell Jacket Product Introduction

1.2 Global Softshell Jacket Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Softshell Jacket Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Softshell Jacket Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Softshell Jacket Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Softshell Jacket in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Softshell Jacket Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Softshell Jacket Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Softshell Jacket Industry Trends

1.5.2 Softshell Jacket Market Drivers

1.5.3 Softshell Jacket Market Challenges

1.5.4 Softshell Jacket Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Softshell Jacket Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Nylon

2.1.2 Polyester

2.2 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Softshell Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Softshell Jacket Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Softshell Jacket Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Softshell Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Softshell Jacket Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Women

3.1.2 Men

3.2 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Softshell Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Softshell Jacket Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Softshell Jacket Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Softshell Jacket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Softshell Jacket Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Softshell Jacket Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Softshell Jacket Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Softshell Jacket Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Softshell Jacket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Softshell Jacket Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Softshell Jacket Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Softshell Jacket in 2021

4.2.3 Global Softshell Jacket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Softshell Jacket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Softshell Jacket Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Softshell Jacket Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Softshell Jacket Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Softshell Jacket Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Softshell Jacket Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Softshell Jacket Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Softshell Jacket Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Softshell Jacket Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Softshell Jacket Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Softshell Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Softshell Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Softshell Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Softshell Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Softshell Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Softshell Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Softshell Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Softshell Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Softshell Jacket Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Softshell Jacket Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Regatta

7.1.1 Regatta Corporation Information

7.1.2 Regatta Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Regatta Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Regatta Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.1.5 Regatta Recent Development

7.2 Mountain Warehouse

7.2.1 Mountain Warehouse Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mountain Warehouse Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mountain Warehouse Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mountain Warehouse Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.2.5 Mountain Warehouse Recent Development

7.3 REI Co-op

7.3.1 REI Co-op Corporation Information

7.3.2 REI Co-op Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 REI Co-op Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 REI Co-op Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.3.5 REI Co-op Recent Development

7.4 Cape Union Mart

7.4.1 Cape Union Mart Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cape Union Mart Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cape Union Mart Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cape Union Mart Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.4.5 Cape Union Mart Recent Development

7.5 Montane

7.5.1 Montane Corporation Information

7.5.2 Montane Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Montane Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Montane Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.5.5 Montane Recent Development

7.6 GO Outdoors

7.6.1 GO Outdoors Corporation Information

7.6.2 GO Outdoors Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GO Outdoors Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GO Outdoors Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.6.5 GO Outdoors Recent Development

7.7 Macpac

7.7.1 Macpac Corporation Information

7.7.2 Macpac Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Macpac Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Macpac Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.7.5 Macpac Recent Development

7.8 Bergans

7.8.1 Bergans Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bergans Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Bergans Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bergans Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.8.5 Bergans Recent Development

7.9 Outdoor Research

7.9.1 Outdoor Research Corporation Information

7.9.2 Outdoor Research Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Outdoor Research Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Outdoor Research Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.9.5 Outdoor Research Recent Development

7.10 Marmot

7.10.1 Marmot Corporation Information

7.10.2 Marmot Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Marmot Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Marmot Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.10.5 Marmot Recent Development

7.11 Patagonia

7.11.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

7.11.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Patagonia Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Patagonia Softshell Jacket Products Offered

7.11.5 Patagonia Recent Development

7.12 Arc’teryx

7.12.1 Arc’teryx Corporation Information

7.12.2 Arc’teryx Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Arc’teryx Softshell Jacket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Arc’teryx Products Offered

7.12.5 Arc’teryx Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Softshell Jacket Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Softshell Jacket Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Softshell Jacket Distributors

8.3 Softshell Jacket Production Mode & Process

8.4 Softshell Jacket Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Softshell Jacket Sales Channels

8.4.2 Softshell Jacket Distributors

8.5 Softshell Jacket Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362019/softshell-jacket

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States