Bike Travel Case Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bike Travel Case market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bike Travel Case market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bike Travel Case market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Hard-shell

Softshell

Segment by Application

Athlete

Amateur

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EVOC Sports

Dakine

ToPeak

BIKND

Thule

B&W International

SCICON

Rhinowalk

Cube

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bike Travel Case consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bike Travel Case market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bike Travel Case manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bike Travel Case with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bike Travel Case submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bike Travel Case companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bike Travel Case Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bike Travel Case Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bike Travel Case Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bike Travel Case Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bike Travel Case Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bike Travel Case in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bike Travel Case Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bike Travel Case Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bike Travel Case Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bike Travel Case Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bike Travel Case Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bike Travel Case Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bike Travel Case Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hard-shell

2.1.2 Softshell

2.2 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bike Travel Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bike Travel Case Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bike Travel Case Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bike Travel Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bike Travel Case Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Athlete

3.1.2 Amateur

3.2 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bike Travel Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bike Travel Case Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bike Travel Case Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bike Travel Case Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bike Travel Case Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bike Travel Case Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bike Travel Case Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bike Travel Case Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bike Travel Case Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bike Travel Case Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bike Travel Case Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bike Travel Case in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bike Travel Case Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bike Travel Case Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bike Travel Case Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bike Travel Case Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bike Travel Case Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bike Travel Case Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bike Travel Case Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bike Travel Case Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bike Travel Case Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bike Travel Case Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bike Travel Case Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bike Travel Case Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bike Travel Case Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Travel Case Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Travel Case Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bike Travel Case Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bike Travel Case Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bike Travel Case Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bike Travel Case Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Travel Case Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Travel Case Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EVOC Sports

7.1.1 EVOC Sports Corporation Information

7.1.2 EVOC Sports Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EVOC Sports Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EVOC Sports Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.1.5 EVOC Sports Recent Development

7.2 Dakine

7.2.1 Dakine Corporation Information

7.2.2 Dakine Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Dakine Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Dakine Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.2.5 Dakine Recent Development

7.3 ToPeak

7.3.1 ToPeak Corporation Information

7.3.2 ToPeak Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ToPeak Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ToPeak Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.3.5 ToPeak Recent Development

7.4 BIKND

7.4.1 BIKND Corporation Information

7.4.2 BIKND Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BIKND Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BIKND Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.4.5 BIKND Recent Development

7.5 Thule

7.5.1 Thule Corporation Information

7.5.2 Thule Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Thule Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Thule Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.5.5 Thule Recent Development

7.6 B&W International

7.6.1 B&W International Corporation Information

7.6.2 B&W International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 B&W International Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 B&W International Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.6.5 B&W International Recent Development

7.7 SCICON

7.7.1 SCICON Corporation Information

7.7.2 SCICON Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SCICON Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SCICON Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.7.5 SCICON Recent Development

7.8 Rhinowalk

7.8.1 Rhinowalk Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rhinowalk Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rhinowalk Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rhinowalk Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.8.5 Rhinowalk Recent Development

7.9 Cube

7.9.1 Cube Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cube Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cube Bike Travel Case Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cube Bike Travel Case Products Offered

7.9.5 Cube Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bike Travel Case Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bike Travel Case Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bike Travel Case Distributors

8.3 Bike Travel Case Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bike Travel Case Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bike Travel Case Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bike Travel Case Distributors

8.5 Bike Travel Case Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

