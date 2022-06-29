Luxury Lingerie Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Luxury Lingerie Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Luxury Lingerie Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Luxury Lingerie market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Luxury Lingerie market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Lingerie market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Luxury Lingerie market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Luxury Lingerie Market Segment by Type

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Luxury Lingerie Market Segment by Application

Female

Male

The report on the Luxury Lingerie market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Victoria’s Secret

PVH

Hanesbrands

Fruit of the Loom

Aimer

Fast Retailing

Triumph

Huijie

Jockey International

Wacoal Holdings

Cosmo-lady

Gunze

Embry Form

Calida

Oleno Group

Vivien

Tutuanna

Sunny Group

Miiow

GUJIN

Hop Lun

BYC

Sunflora

Good People

P.H. Garment

SBW

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Luxury Lingerie consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Luxury Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Luxury Lingerie Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Luxury Lingerie Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Lingerie Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Luxury Lingerie Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Luxury Lingerie Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Lingerie Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Victoria’s Secret

7.1.1 Victoria’s Secret Corporation Information

7.1.2 Victoria’s Secret Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Victoria’s Secret Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.1.5 Victoria’s Secret Recent Development

7.2 PVH

7.2.1 PVH Corporation Information

7.2.2 PVH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PVH Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PVH Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.2.5 PVH Recent Development

7.3 Hanesbrands

7.3.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hanesbrands Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hanesbrands Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.3.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

7.4 Fruit of the Loom

7.4.1 Fruit of the Loom Corporation Information

7.4.2 Fruit of the Loom Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Fruit of the Loom Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.4.5 Fruit of the Loom Recent Development

7.5 Aimer

7.5.1 Aimer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aimer Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Aimer Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.5.5 Aimer Recent Development

7.6 Fast Retailing

7.6.1 Fast Retailing Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fast Retailing Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fast Retailing Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.6.5 Fast Retailing Recent Development

7.7 Triumph

7.7.1 Triumph Corporation Information

7.7.2 Triumph Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Triumph Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.7.5 Triumph Recent Development

7.8 Huijie

7.8.1 Huijie Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huijie Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huijie Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.8.5 Huijie Recent Development

7.9 Jockey International

7.9.1 Jockey International Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jockey International Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jockey International Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.9.5 Jockey International Recent Development

7.10 Wacoal Holdings

7.10.1 Wacoal Holdings Corporation Information

7.10.2 Wacoal Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Wacoal Holdings Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.10.5 Wacoal Holdings Recent Development

7.11 Cosmo-lady

7.11.1 Cosmo-lady Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cosmo-lady Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cosmo-lady Luxury Lingerie Products Offered

7.11.5 Cosmo-lady Recent Development

7.12 Gunze

7.12.1 Gunze Corporation Information

7.12.2 Gunze Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Gunze Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Gunze Products Offered

7.12.5 Gunze Recent Development

7.13 Embry Form

7.13.1 Embry Form Corporation Information

7.13.2 Embry Form Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Embry Form Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Embry Form Products Offered

7.13.5 Embry Form Recent Development

7.14 Calida

7.14.1 Calida Corporation Information

7.14.2 Calida Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Calida Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Calida Products Offered

7.14.5 Calida Recent Development

7.15 Oleno Group

7.15.1 Oleno Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Oleno Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Oleno Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Oleno Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Oleno Group Recent Development

7.16 Vivien

7.16.1 Vivien Corporation Information

7.16.2 Vivien Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Vivien Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Vivien Products Offered

7.16.5 Vivien Recent Development

7.17 Tutuanna

7.17.1 Tutuanna Corporation Information

7.17.2 Tutuanna Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Tutuanna Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Tutuanna Products Offered

7.17.5 Tutuanna Recent Development

7.18 Sunny Group

7.18.1 Sunny Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sunny Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sunny Group Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sunny Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Sunny Group Recent Development

7.19 Miiow

7.19.1 Miiow Corporation Information

7.19.2 Miiow Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Miiow Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Miiow Products Offered

7.19.5 Miiow Recent Development

7.20 GUJIN

7.20.1 GUJIN Corporation Information

7.20.2 GUJIN Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 GUJIN Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 GUJIN Products Offered

7.20.5 GUJIN Recent Development

7.21 Hop Lun

7.21.1 Hop Lun Corporation Information

7.21.2 Hop Lun Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Hop Lun Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Hop Lun Products Offered

7.21.5 Hop Lun Recent Development

7.22 BYC

7.22.1 BYC Corporation Information

7.22.2 BYC Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 BYC Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 BYC Products Offered

7.22.5 BYC Recent Development

7.23 Sunflora

7.23.1 Sunflora Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sunflora Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sunflora Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sunflora Products Offered

7.23.5 Sunflora Recent Development

7.24 Good People

7.24.1 Good People Corporation Information

7.24.2 Good People Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Good People Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Good People Products Offered

7.24.5 Good People Recent Development

7.25 P.H. Garment

7.25.1 P.H. Garment Corporation Information

7.25.2 P.H. Garment Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 P.H. Garment Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 P.H. Garment Products Offered

7.25.5 P.H. Garment Recent Development

7.26 SBW

7.26.1 SBW Corporation Information

7.26.2 SBW Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 SBW Luxury Lingerie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 SBW Products Offered

7.26.5 SBW Recent Development

