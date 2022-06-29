Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solar-Powered Phone Charger market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Solar-Powered Phone Charger market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2 USB Sockets

3 USB Sockets

Segment by Application

Phone

Tablet

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BLAVOR

X-Dragon

Anker

BioLite

Eceen Electronic Limited

Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd.

Nekteck

BigBlue Tech

Cobra Electronics

Solio

Goal Zero

Poweradd Official

Philips Lighting

Kickstarter

Solar Frontier

Goertek

Sunjack

Renogy

Hiluckey

Beartwo

LuminAID PackLite

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Solar-Powered Phone Charger consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Solar-Powered Phone Charger market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Solar-Powered Phone Charger manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Solar-Powered Phone Charger with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Solar-Powered Phone Charger submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Solar-Powered Phone Charger companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Product Introduction

1.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Industry Trends

1.5.2 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Drivers

1.5.3 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Challenges

1.5.4 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2 USB Sockets

2.1.2 3 USB Sockets

2.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Phone

3.1.2 Tablet

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Solar-Powered Phone Charger in 2021

4.2.3 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Solar-Powered Phone Charger Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Solar-Powered Phone Charger Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Solar-Powered Phone Charger Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BLAVOR

7.1.1 BLAVOR Corporation Information

7.1.2 BLAVOR Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BLAVOR Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BLAVOR Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.1.5 BLAVOR Recent Development

7.2 X-Dragon

7.2.1 X-Dragon Corporation Information

7.2.2 X-Dragon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 X-Dragon Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 X-Dragon Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.2.5 X-Dragon Recent Development

7.3 Anker

7.3.1 Anker Corporation Information

7.3.2 Anker Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Anker Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Anker Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.3.5 Anker Recent Development

7.4 BioLite

7.4.1 BioLite Corporation Information

7.4.2 BioLite Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BioLite Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BioLite Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.4.5 BioLite Recent Development

7.5 Eceen Electronic Limited

7.5.1 Eceen Electronic Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eceen Electronic Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Eceen Electronic Limited Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Eceen Electronic Limited Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.5.5 Eceen Electronic Limited Recent Development

7.6 Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd. Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd. Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.6.5 Youlisn Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Nekteck

7.7.1 Nekteck Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nekteck Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nekteck Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nekteck Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.7.5 Nekteck Recent Development

7.8 BigBlue Tech

7.8.1 BigBlue Tech Corporation Information

7.8.2 BigBlue Tech Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BigBlue Tech Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BigBlue Tech Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.8.5 BigBlue Tech Recent Development

7.9 Cobra Electronics

7.9.1 Cobra Electronics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cobra Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cobra Electronics Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cobra Electronics Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.9.5 Cobra Electronics Recent Development

7.10 Solio

7.10.1 Solio Corporation Information

7.10.2 Solio Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Solio Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Solio Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.10.5 Solio Recent Development

7.11 Goal Zero

7.11.1 Goal Zero Corporation Information

7.11.2 Goal Zero Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Goal Zero Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Goal Zero Solar-Powered Phone Charger Products Offered

7.11.5 Goal Zero Recent Development

7.12 Poweradd Official

7.12.1 Poweradd Official Corporation Information

7.12.2 Poweradd Official Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Poweradd Official Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Poweradd Official Products Offered

7.12.5 Poweradd Official Recent Development

7.13 Philips Lighting

7.13.1 Philips Lighting Corporation Information

7.13.2 Philips Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Philips Lighting Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Philips Lighting Products Offered

7.13.5 Philips Lighting Recent Development

7.14 Kickstarter

7.14.1 Kickstarter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Kickstarter Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Kickstarter Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Kickstarter Products Offered

7.14.5 Kickstarter Recent Development

7.15 Solar Frontier

7.15.1 Solar Frontier Corporation Information

7.15.2 Solar Frontier Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Solar Frontier Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Solar Frontier Products Offered

7.15.5 Solar Frontier Recent Development

7.16 Goertek

7.16.1 Goertek Corporation Information

7.16.2 Goertek Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Goertek Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Goertek Products Offered

7.16.5 Goertek Recent Development

7.17 Sunjack

7.17.1 Sunjack Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sunjack Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sunjack Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sunjack Products Offered

7.17.5 Sunjack Recent Development

7.18 Renogy

7.18.1 Renogy Corporation Information

7.18.2 Renogy Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Renogy Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Renogy Products Offered

7.18.5 Renogy Recent Development

7.19 Hiluckey

7.19.1 Hiluckey Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hiluckey Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hiluckey Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hiluckey Products Offered

7.19.5 Hiluckey Recent Development

7.20 Beartwo

7.20.1 Beartwo Corporation Information

7.20.2 Beartwo Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Beartwo Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Beartwo Products Offered

7.20.5 Beartwo Recent Development

7.21 LuminAID PackLite

7.21.1 LuminAID PackLite Corporation Information

7.21.2 LuminAID PackLite Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 LuminAID PackLite Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 LuminAID PackLite Products Offered

7.21.5 LuminAID PackLite Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Distributors

8.3 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Production Mode & Process

8.4 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Sales Channels

8.4.2 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Distributors

8.5 Solar-Powered Phone Charger Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

