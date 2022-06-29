Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment by Type

99.8% Min Purity

99.5% Min Purity

Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Dye Intermediate

Pesticide Industry

TDI Solvent

Others

The report on the Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

Kureha

Lanxess

PCC Rokita

Jiangsu Huaijiang

Yangzhou Haichen Chemical

Jiangsu Longchang Chemical

Kutch Chemical

Aarti Industries

Seya Industries

Chemieorganic Chemicals

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ortho-Dichlorobenzene with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ortho-Dichlorobenzene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

7.1.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.1.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Kureha

7.2.1 Kureha Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kureha Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kureha Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kureha Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.2.5 Kureha Recent Development

7.3 Lanxess

7.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lanxess Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lanxess Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.4 PCC Rokita

7.4.1 PCC Rokita Corporation Information

7.4.2 PCC Rokita Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 PCC Rokita Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 PCC Rokita Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.4.5 PCC Rokita Recent Development

7.5 Jiangsu Huaijiang

7.5.1 Jiangsu Huaijiang Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangsu Huaijiang Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jiangsu Huaijiang Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jiangsu Huaijiang Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.5.5 Jiangsu Huaijiang Recent Development

7.6 Yangzhou Haichen Chemical

7.6.1 Yangzhou Haichen Chemical Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yangzhou Haichen Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yangzhou Haichen Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yangzhou Haichen Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.6.5 Yangzhou Haichen Chemical Recent Development

7.7 Jiangsu Longchang Chemical

7.7.1 Jiangsu Longchang Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Longchang Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangsu Longchang Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Longchang Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangsu Longchang Chemical Recent Development

7.8 Kutch Chemical

7.8.1 Kutch Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kutch Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kutch Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kutch Chemical Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.8.5 Kutch Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Aarti Industries

7.9.1 Aarti Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aarti Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aarti Industries Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aarti Industries Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.9.5 Aarti Industries Recent Development

7.10 Seya Industries

7.10.1 Seya Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Seya Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Seya Industries Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Seya Industries Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.10.5 Seya Industries Recent Development

7.11 Chemieorganic Chemicals

7.11.1 Chemieorganic Chemicals Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chemieorganic Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chemieorganic Chemicals Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chemieorganic Chemicals Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Products Offered

7.11.5 Chemieorganic Chemicals Recent Development

