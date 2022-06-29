Panel Fastener Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Panel Fastener market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Panel Fastener market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Panel Fastener market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Screws

Nails

Bolts, Nuts and Washers

Anchors

Rivets

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Electric and Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

McMaster-Carr

Wurth

PCC Fastener

ITW

Arconic

Araymond

LISI

STANLEY

BOSSARD

Aoyama Seisakusho

KAMAX

Agrati Group

Meidoh

NAFCO

Gem-Year

Bulten

Boltun

TR Fastening

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Panel Fastener consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Panel Fastener market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Panel Fastener manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Panel Fastener with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Panel Fastener submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Panel Fastener companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Panel Fastener Product Introduction

1.2 Global Panel Fastener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Panel Fastener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Panel Fastener Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Panel Fastener Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Panel Fastener Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Panel Fastener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Panel Fastener in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Panel Fastener Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Panel Fastener Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Panel Fastener Industry Trends

1.5.2 Panel Fastener Market Drivers

1.5.3 Panel Fastener Market Challenges

1.5.4 Panel Fastener Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Panel Fastener Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Screws

2.1.2 Nails

2.1.3 Bolts, Nuts and Washers

2.1.4 Anchors

2.1.5 Rivets

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Panel Fastener Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Panel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Panel Fastener Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Panel Fastener Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Panel Fastener Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Panel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Panel Fastener Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive Industry

3.1.2 Electric and Electronics

3.1.3 Machinery Industry

3.1.4 Construction Industry

3.1.5 Aerospace

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Panel Fastener Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Panel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Panel Fastener Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Panel Fastener Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Panel Fastener Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Panel Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Panel Fastener Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Panel Fastener Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Panel Fastener Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Panel Fastener Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Panel Fastener Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Panel Fastener Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Panel Fastener Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Panel Fastener Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Panel Fastener in 2021

4.2.3 Global Panel Fastener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Panel Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Panel Fastener Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Panel Fastener Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Panel Fastener Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Panel Fastener Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Panel Fastener Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Panel Fastener Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Panel Fastener Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Panel Fastener Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Panel Fastener Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Panel Fastener Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Panel Fastener Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Panel Fastener Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Panel Fastener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Panel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Panel Fastener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Panel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Panel Fastener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Panel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Panel Fastener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Panel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Panel Fastener Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Panel Fastener Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 McMaster-Carr

7.1.1 McMaster-Carr Corporation Information

7.1.2 McMaster-Carr Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 McMaster-Carr Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 McMaster-Carr Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.1.5 McMaster-Carr Recent Development

7.2 Wurth

7.2.1 Wurth Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wurth Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wurth Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wurth Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.2.5 Wurth Recent Development

7.3 PCC Fastener

7.3.1 PCC Fastener Corporation Information

7.3.2 PCC Fastener Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PCC Fastener Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PCC Fastener Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.3.5 PCC Fastener Recent Development

7.4 ITW

7.4.1 ITW Corporation Information

7.4.2 ITW Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ITW Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ITW Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.4.5 ITW Recent Development

7.5 Arconic

7.5.1 Arconic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Arconic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Arconic Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Arconic Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.5.5 Arconic Recent Development

7.6 Araymond

7.6.1 Araymond Corporation Information

7.6.2 Araymond Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Araymond Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Araymond Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.6.5 Araymond Recent Development

7.7 LISI

7.7.1 LISI Corporation Information

7.7.2 LISI Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 LISI Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 LISI Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.7.5 LISI Recent Development

7.8 STANLEY

7.8.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

7.8.2 STANLEY Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 STANLEY Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 STANLEY Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.8.5 STANLEY Recent Development

7.9 BOSSARD

7.9.1 BOSSARD Corporation Information

7.9.2 BOSSARD Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BOSSARD Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BOSSARD Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.9.5 BOSSARD Recent Development

7.10 Aoyama Seisakusho

7.10.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

7.10.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.10.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development

7.11 KAMAX

7.11.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

7.11.2 KAMAX Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 KAMAX Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 KAMAX Panel Fastener Products Offered

7.11.5 KAMAX Recent Development

7.12 Agrati Group

7.12.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Agrati Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Agrati Group Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Agrati Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Agrati Group Recent Development

7.13 Meidoh

7.13.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

7.13.2 Meidoh Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Meidoh Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Meidoh Products Offered

7.13.5 Meidoh Recent Development

7.14 NAFCO

7.14.1 NAFCO Corporation Information

7.14.2 NAFCO Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NAFCO Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NAFCO Products Offered

7.14.5 NAFCO Recent Development

7.15 Gem-Year

7.15.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gem-Year Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gem-Year Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gem-Year Products Offered

7.15.5 Gem-Year Recent Development

7.16 Bulten

7.16.1 Bulten Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bulten Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Bulten Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Bulten Products Offered

7.16.5 Bulten Recent Development

7.17 Boltun

7.17.1 Boltun Corporation Information

7.17.2 Boltun Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Boltun Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Boltun Products Offered

7.17.5 Boltun Recent Development

7.18 TR Fastening

7.18.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information

7.18.2 TR Fastening Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 TR Fastening Panel Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 TR Fastening Products Offered

7.18.5 TR Fastening Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Panel Fastener Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Panel Fastener Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Panel Fastener Distributors

8.3 Panel Fastener Production Mode & Process

8.4 Panel Fastener Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Panel Fastener Sales Channels

8.4.2 Panel Fastener Distributors

8.5 Panel Fastener Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

