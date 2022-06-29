Insights on the Arms Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Arms(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Arms will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Arms size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Arms, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Arms(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Arms will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Arms size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Arms will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Arms size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361455/arms

Breakup by Type

Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW)

Heavy Weapons

Segment by Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Civil and Law Enforcement

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies

Boeing

Northrop Grumman Corp.

General Dynamics Corp.

BAE Systems

NORINCO

AVIC

CETC

L3Harris Technologies

Airbus

CASIC

Leonardo

Thales

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Leidos

Almaz-Antey

Honeywell International

Booz Allen Hamilton

CSGC

United Aircraft Corp.

Rolls-Royce

EDGE

General Electric

Safran

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rheinmetall

Elbit Systems

CACI International

MBDA

Naval Group

Dassault Aviation Group

United Shipbuilding Corp.

Textron

Israel Aerospace Industries

Saab

Science Applications International Corp.

Tactical Missiles Corp.

Babcock International Group

Perspecta

Amentum

Hindustan Aeronautics

KBR

United Engine Corp.

General Atomics

Rafael

Fincantieri

CEA

Oshkosh Corp.

Hanwha Aerospace

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Arms performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Arms type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Arms and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Arms Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Arms Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Arms Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Arms Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Arms Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Arms in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Arms Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Arms Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Arms Industry Trends

1.4.2 Arms Market Drivers

1.4.3 Arms Market Challenges

1.4.4 Arms Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Arms by Type

2.1 Arms Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW)

2.1.2 Heavy Weapons

2.2 Global Arms Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Arms Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Arms Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Arms Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Arms by Application

3.1 Arms Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Defense

3.1.2 Homeland Security

3.1.3 Civil and Law Enforcement

3.2 Global Arms Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Arms Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Arms Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Arms Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Arms Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Arms Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Arms Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Arms Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Arms Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Arms Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Arms in 2021

4.2.3 Global Arms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Arms Headquarters, Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Arms Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Arms Companies Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Arms Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Arms Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Arms Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Arms Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Arms Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Arms Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Arms Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Arms Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Arms Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Arms Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 SEA

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Brazil

6.4.4 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 Israel

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lockheed Martin Corp.

7.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corp. Company Details

7.1.2 Lockheed Martin Corp. Business Overview

7.1.3 Lockheed Martin Corp. Arms Introduction

7.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Lockheed Martin Corp. Recent Development

7.2 Raytheon Technologies

7.2.1 Raytheon Technologies Company Details

7.2.2 Raytheon Technologies Business Overview

7.2.3 Raytheon Technologies Arms Introduction

7.2.4 Raytheon Technologies Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Raytheon Technologies Recent Development

7.3 Boeing

7.3.1 Boeing Company Details

7.3.2 Boeing Business Overview

7.3.3 Boeing Arms Introduction

7.3.4 Boeing Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Boeing Recent Development

7.4 Northrop Grumman Corp.

7.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corp. Company Details

7.4.2 Northrop Grumman Corp. Business Overview

7.4.3 Northrop Grumman Corp. Arms Introduction

7.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Northrop Grumman Corp. Recent Development

7.5 General Dynamics Corp.

7.5.1 General Dynamics Corp. Company Details

7.5.2 General Dynamics Corp. Business Overview

7.5.3 General Dynamics Corp. Arms Introduction

7.5.4 General Dynamics Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 General Dynamics Corp. Recent Development

7.6 BAE Systems

7.6.1 BAE Systems Company Details

7.6.2 BAE Systems Business Overview

7.6.3 BAE Systems Arms Introduction

7.6.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

7.7 NORINCO

7.7.1 NORINCO Company Details

7.7.2 NORINCO Business Overview

7.7.3 NORINCO Arms Introduction

7.7.4 NORINCO Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 NORINCO Recent Development

7.8 AVIC

7.8.1 AVIC Company Details

7.8.2 AVIC Business Overview

7.8.3 AVIC Arms Introduction

7.8.4 AVIC Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 AVIC Recent Development

7.9 CETC

7.9.1 CETC Company Details

7.9.2 CETC Business Overview

7.9.3 CETC Arms Introduction

7.9.4 CETC Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 CETC Recent Development

7.10 L3Harris Technologies

7.10.1 L3Harris Technologies Company Details

7.10.2 L3Harris Technologies Business Overview

7.10.3 L3Harris Technologies Arms Introduction

7.10.4 L3Harris Technologies Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 L3Harris Technologies Recent Development

7.11 Airbus

7.11.1 Airbus Company Details

7.11.2 Airbus Business Overview

7.11.3 Airbus Arms Introduction

7.11.4 Airbus Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Airbus Recent Development

7.12 CASIC

7.12.1 CASIC Company Details

7.12.2 CASIC Business Overview

7.12.3 CASIC Arms Introduction

7.12.4 CASIC Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 CASIC Recent Development

7.13 Leonardo

7.13.1 Leonardo Company Details

7.13.2 Leonardo Business Overview

7.13.3 Leonardo Arms Introduction

7.13.4 Leonardo Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Leonardo Recent Development

7.14 Thales

7.14.1 Thales Company Details

7.14.2 Thales Business Overview

7.14.3 Thales Arms Introduction

7.14.4 Thales Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Thales Recent Development

7.15 Huntington Ingalls Industries

7.15.1 Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Details

7.15.2 Huntington Ingalls Industries Business Overview

7.15.3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Arms Introduction

7.15.4 Huntington Ingalls Industries Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Huntington Ingalls Industries Recent Development

7.16 Leidos

7.16.1 Leidos Company Details

7.16.2 Leidos Business Overview

7.16.3 Leidos Arms Introduction

7.16.4 Leidos Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Leidos Recent Development

7.17 Almaz-Antey

7.17.1 Almaz-Antey Company Details

7.17.2 Almaz-Antey Business Overview

7.17.3 Almaz-Antey Arms Introduction

7.17.4 Almaz-Antey Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Almaz-Antey Recent Development

7.18 Honeywell International

7.18.1 Honeywell International Company Details

7.18.2 Honeywell International Business Overview

7.18.3 Honeywell International Arms Introduction

7.18.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

7.19 Booz Allen Hamilton

7.19.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Company Details

7.19.2 Booz Allen Hamilton Business Overview

7.19.3 Booz Allen Hamilton Arms Introduction

7.19.4 Booz Allen Hamilton Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Recent Development

7.20 CSGC

7.20.1 CSGC Company Details

7.20.2 CSGC Business Overview

7.20.3 CSGC Arms Introduction

7.20.4 CSGC Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 CSGC Recent Development

7.21 United Aircraft Corp.

7.21.1 United Aircraft Corp. Company Details

7.21.2 United Aircraft Corp. Business Overview

7.21.3 United Aircraft Corp. Arms Introduction

7.21.4 United Aircraft Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 United Aircraft Corp. Recent Development

7.22 Rolls-Royce

7.22.1 Rolls-Royce Company Details

7.22.2 Rolls-Royce Business Overview

7.22.3 Rolls-Royce Arms Introduction

7.22.4 Rolls-Royce Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Rolls-Royce Recent Development

7.23 EDGE

7.23.1 EDGE Company Details

7.23.2 EDGE Business Overview

7.23.3 EDGE Arms Introduction

7.23.4 EDGE Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 EDGE Recent Development

7.24 General Electric

7.24.1 General Electric Company Details

7.24.2 General Electric Business Overview

7.24.3 General Electric Arms Introduction

7.24.4 General Electric Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 General Electric Recent Development

7.25 Safran

7.25.1 Safran Company Details

7.25.2 Safran Business Overview

7.25.3 Safran Arms Introduction

7.25.4 Safran Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Safran Recent Development

7.26 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

7.26.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Details

7.26.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview

7.26.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Arms Introduction

7.26.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.27 Rheinmetall

7.27.1 Rheinmetall Company Details

7.27.2 Rheinmetall Business Overview

7.27.3 Rheinmetall Arms Introduction

7.27.4 Rheinmetall Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Rheinmetall Recent Development

7.28 Elbit Systems

7.28.1 Elbit Systems Company Details

7.28.2 Elbit Systems Business Overview

7.28.3 Elbit Systems Arms Introduction

7.28.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

7.29 CACI International

7.29.1 CACI International Company Details

7.29.2 CACI International Business Overview

7.29.3 CACI International Arms Introduction

7.29.4 CACI International Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 CACI International Recent Development

7.30 MBDA

7.30.1 MBDA Company Details

7.30.2 MBDA Business Overview

7.30.3 MBDA Arms Introduction

7.30.4 MBDA Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 MBDA Recent Development

7.31 Naval Group

7.31.1 Naval Group Company Details

7.31.2 Naval Group Business Overview

7.31.3 Naval Group Arms Introduction

7.31.4 Naval Group Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.31.5 Naval Group Recent Development

7.32 Dassault Aviation Group

7.32.1 Dassault Aviation Group Company Details

7.32.2 Dassault Aviation Group Business Overview

7.32.3 Dassault Aviation Group Arms Introduction

7.32.4 Dassault Aviation Group Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.32.5 Dassault Aviation Group Recent Development

7.33 United Shipbuilding Corp.

7.33.1 United Shipbuilding Corp. Company Details

7.33.2 United Shipbuilding Corp. Business Overview

7.33.3 United Shipbuilding Corp. Arms Introduction

7.33.4 United Shipbuilding Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.33.5 United Shipbuilding Corp. Recent Development

7.34 Textron

7.34.1 Textron Company Details

7.34.2 Textron Business Overview

7.34.3 Textron Arms Introduction

7.34.4 Textron Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.34.5 Textron Recent Development

7.35 Israel Aerospace Industries

7.35.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Company Details

7.35.2 Israel Aerospace Industries Business Overview

7.35.3 Israel Aerospace Industries Arms Introduction

7.35.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.35.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Recent Development

7.36 Saab

7.36.1 Saab Company Details

7.36.2 Saab Business Overview

7.36.3 Saab Arms Introduction

7.36.4 Saab Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.36.5 Saab Recent Development

7.37 Science Applications International Corp.

7.37.1 Science Applications International Corp. Company Details

7.37.2 Science Applications International Corp. Business Overview

7.37.3 Science Applications International Corp. Arms Introduction

7.37.4 Science Applications International Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.37.5 Science Applications International Corp. Recent Development

7.38 Tactical Missiles Corp.

7.38.1 Tactical Missiles Corp. Company Details

7.38.2 Tactical Missiles Corp. Business Overview

7.38.3 Tactical Missiles Corp. Arms Introduction

7.38.4 Tactical Missiles Corp. Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.38.5 Tactical Missiles Corp. Recent Development

7.39 Babcock International Group

7.39.1 Babcock International Group Company Details

7.39.2 Babcock International Group Business Overview

7.39.3 Babcock International Group Arms Introduction

7.39.4 Babcock International Group Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.39.5 Babcock International Group Recent Development

7.40 Perspecta

7.40.1 Perspecta Company Details

7.40.2 Perspecta Business Overview

7.40.3 Perspecta Arms Introduction

7.40.4 Perspecta Revenue in Arms Business (2017-2022)

7.40.5 Perspecta Recent Development

7.41 Amentum

7.42 Hindustan Aeronautics

7.43 KBR

7.44 United Engine Corp.

7.45 General Atomics

7.46 Rafael

7.47 Fincantieri

7.48 CEA

7.49 Oshkosh Corp.

7.50 Hanwha Aerospace

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361455/arms

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States