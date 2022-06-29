Rare Earth Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Rare Earth Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Rare Earth Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Rare Earth market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Rare Earth market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rare Earth market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162230/rare-earth

Rare Earth Market Segment by Type

Rare Earth Oxide

Rare Earth Salts

Rare Earth Metals

Rare Earth Market Segment by Application

Metallurgy

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Materials

Catalytic Material

Hydrogen Storage Materials

Others

The report on the Rare Earth market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Reht

Cmreltd

Shenghe Resource

Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD.

Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

Jxgqd

Scjtxt

Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Rare Earth consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Rare Earth market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rare Earth manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rare Earth with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Rare Earth submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Rare Earth Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Rare Earth Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rare Earth Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rare Earth Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rare Earth Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rare Earth Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rare Earth Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Reht

7.1.1 Reht Corporation Information

7.1.2 Reht Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Reht Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Reht Rare Earth Products Offered

7.1.5 Reht Recent Development

7.2 Cmreltd

7.2.1 Cmreltd Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cmreltd Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cmreltd Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cmreltd Rare Earth Products Offered

7.2.5 Cmreltd Recent Development

7.3 Shenghe Resource

7.3.1 Shenghe Resource Corporation Information

7.3.2 Shenghe Resource Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Shenghe Resource Rare Earth Products Offered

7.3.5 Shenghe Resource Recent Development

7.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd

7.4.1 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Rare Earth Products Offered

7.4.5 Rising Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.5 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD.

7.5.1 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Corporation Information

7.5.2 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Rare Earth Products Offered

7.5.5 SUNLUX RARE METALS CO.,LTD. Recent Development

7.6 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.

7.6.1 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Rare Earth Products Offered

7.6.5 Grirem Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Jxgqd

7.7.1 Jxgqd Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jxgqd Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jxgqd Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jxgqd Rare Earth Products Offered

7.7.5 Jxgqd Recent Development

7.8 Scjtxt

7.8.1 Scjtxt Corporation Information

7.8.2 Scjtxt Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Scjtxt Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Scjtxt Rare Earth Products Offered

7.8.5 Scjtxt Recent Development

7.9 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd.

7.9.1 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Rare Earth Products Offered

7.9.5 Tungsten Corporation,Ltd. Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162230/rare-earth

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States