Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rolling Stock Brake Pad market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Composite Brake Pads accounting for % of the Rolling Stock Brake Pad global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, High Speed Rail was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rolling Stock Brake Pad market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Composite Brake Pads

Powder Metallurgy Brake Pads

Segment by Application

High Speed Rail

Subway/Light Rail

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Knorr-Bremse AG

Wabtec Corporation

Akebono

Bremskerl

Tribo

Puran Railway Braking

Escorts Group

Flertex

Frimatrail Frenoplast

Railway Star Fortune High-Tech

Masu Brakes

Huatie Tongda

Youcaitec Material

CRRC Qishuyan Institute

BOSUN

ZEMT

TYSJ

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Product Introduction

1.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Industry Trends

1.5.2 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Drivers

1.5.3 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Challenges

1.5.4 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Composite Brake Pads

2.1.2 Powder Metallurgy Brake Pads

2.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 High Speed Rail

3.1.2 Subway/Light Rail

3.1.3 Freight Wagons

3.1.4 Passenger Wagons

3.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Rolling Stock Brake Pad in 2021

4.2.3 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Rolling Stock Brake Pad Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Rolling Stock Brake Pad Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Brake Pad Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Knorr-Bremse AG

7.1.1 Knorr-Bremse AG Corporation Information

7.1.2 Knorr-Bremse AG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Knorr-Bremse AG Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Knorr-Bremse AG Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.1.5 Knorr-Bremse AG Recent Development

7.2 Wabtec Corporation

7.2.1 Wabtec Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wabtec Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wabtec Corporation Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wabtec Corporation Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.2.5 Wabtec Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Akebono

7.3.1 Akebono Corporation Information

7.3.2 Akebono Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Akebono Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Akebono Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.3.5 Akebono Recent Development

7.4 Bremskerl

7.4.1 Bremskerl Corporation Information

7.4.2 Bremskerl Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Bremskerl Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Bremskerl Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.4.5 Bremskerl Recent Development

7.5 Tribo

7.5.1 Tribo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Tribo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Tribo Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Tribo Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.5.5 Tribo Recent Development

7.6 Puran Railway Braking

7.6.1 Puran Railway Braking Corporation Information

7.6.2 Puran Railway Braking Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Puran Railway Braking Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Puran Railway Braking Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.6.5 Puran Railway Braking Recent Development

7.7 Escorts Group

7.7.1 Escorts Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Escorts Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Escorts Group Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Escorts Group Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.7.5 Escorts Group Recent Development

7.8 Flertex

7.8.1 Flertex Corporation Information

7.8.2 Flertex Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Flertex Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Flertex Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.8.5 Flertex Recent Development

7.9 Frimatrail Frenoplast

7.9.1 Frimatrail Frenoplast Corporation Information

7.9.2 Frimatrail Frenoplast Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Frimatrail Frenoplast Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Frimatrail Frenoplast Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.9.5 Frimatrail Frenoplast Recent Development

7.10 Railway Star Fortune High-Tech

7.10.1 Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Corporation Information

7.10.2 Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.10.5 Railway Star Fortune High-Tech Recent Development

7.11 Masu Brakes

7.11.1 Masu Brakes Corporation Information

7.11.2 Masu Brakes Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Masu Brakes Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Masu Brakes Rolling Stock Brake Pad Products Offered

7.11.5 Masu Brakes Recent Development

7.12 Huatie Tongda

7.12.1 Huatie Tongda Corporation Information

7.12.2 Huatie Tongda Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Huatie Tongda Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Huatie Tongda Products Offered

7.12.5 Huatie Tongda Recent Development

7.13 Youcaitec Material

7.13.1 Youcaitec Material Corporation Information

7.13.2 Youcaitec Material Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Youcaitec Material Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Youcaitec Material Products Offered

7.13.5 Youcaitec Material Recent Development

7.14 CRRC Qishuyan Institute

7.14.1 CRRC Qishuyan Institute Corporation Information

7.14.2 CRRC Qishuyan Institute Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CRRC Qishuyan Institute Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CRRC Qishuyan Institute Products Offered

7.14.5 CRRC Qishuyan Institute Recent Development

7.15 BOSUN

7.15.1 BOSUN Corporation Information

7.15.2 BOSUN Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 BOSUN Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 BOSUN Products Offered

7.15.5 BOSUN Recent Development

7.16 ZEMT

7.16.1 ZEMT Corporation Information

7.16.2 ZEMT Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ZEMT Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ZEMT Products Offered

7.16.5 ZEMT Recent Development

7.17 TYSJ

7.17.1 TYSJ Corporation Information

7.17.2 TYSJ Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 TYSJ Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 TYSJ Products Offered

7.17.5 TYSJ Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Distributors

8.3 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Production Mode & Process

8.4 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Sales Channels

8.4.2 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Distributors

8.5 Rolling Stock Brake Pad Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

