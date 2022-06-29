3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Tensile Strength 1200 MPa

Tensile Strength 1300 MPa

Tensile Strength 1400 MPa

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Medical

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

EOS GmbH

Protolabs

3D Systems

3d-Alchemy

Stratasys

3D LAM

Arcam AB

Voxeljet AG

GKN Plc

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Renishaw Plc

Hoganas AB

LPW Technology

Optomec Inc.

Argen Corp

Concept Laser

Nanosteel

Norsk Titanium

Legor Group

Wall Colmonoy

Proto Labs, Inc.

Treatstock

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Product Introduction

1.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Dynamics

1.5.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Industry Trends

1.5.2 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Drivers

1.5.3 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Challenges

1.5.4 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tensile Strength 1200 MPa

2.1.2 Tensile Strength 1300 MPa

2.1.3 Tensile Strength 1400 MPa

2.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Medical

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome in 2021

4.2.3 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 EOS GmbH

7.1.1 EOS GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 EOS GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 EOS GmbH 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 EOS GmbH 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.1.5 EOS GmbH Recent Development

7.2 Protolabs

7.2.1 Protolabs Corporation Information

7.2.2 Protolabs Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Protolabs 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Protolabs 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.2.5 Protolabs Recent Development

7.3 3D Systems

7.3.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 3D Systems Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 3D Systems 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 3D Systems 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.3.5 3D Systems Recent Development

7.4 3d-Alchemy

7.4.1 3d-Alchemy Corporation Information

7.4.2 3d-Alchemy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 3d-Alchemy 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 3d-Alchemy 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.4.5 3d-Alchemy Recent Development

7.5 Stratasys

7.5.1 Stratasys Corporation Information

7.5.2 Stratasys Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Stratasys 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Stratasys 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.5.5 Stratasys Recent Development

7.6 3D LAM

7.6.1 3D LAM Corporation Information

7.6.2 3D LAM Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3D LAM 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3D LAM 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.6.5 3D LAM Recent Development

7.7 Arcam AB

7.7.1 Arcam AB Corporation Information

7.7.2 Arcam AB Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Arcam AB 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Arcam AB 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.7.5 Arcam AB Recent Development

7.8 Voxeljet AG

7.8.1 Voxeljet AG Corporation Information

7.8.2 Voxeljet AG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Voxeljet AG 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Voxeljet AG 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.8.5 Voxeljet AG Recent Development

7.9 GKN Plc

7.9.1 GKN Plc Corporation Information

7.9.2 GKN Plc Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GKN Plc 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GKN Plc 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.9.5 GKN Plc Recent Development

7.10 Sandvik AB

7.10.1 Sandvik AB Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sandvik AB Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sandvik AB 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sandvik AB 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.10.5 Sandvik AB Recent Development

7.11 Carpenter Technology Corporation

7.11.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 Carpenter Technology Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Products Offered

7.11.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Renishaw Plc

7.12.1 Renishaw Plc Corporation Information

7.12.2 Renishaw Plc Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Renishaw Plc 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Renishaw Plc Products Offered

7.12.5 Renishaw Plc Recent Development

7.13 Hoganas AB

7.13.1 Hoganas AB Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hoganas AB Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hoganas AB 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hoganas AB Products Offered

7.13.5 Hoganas AB Recent Development

7.14 LPW Technology

7.14.1 LPW Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 LPW Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 LPW Technology 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 LPW Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 LPW Technology Recent Development

7.15 Optomec Inc.

7.15.1 Optomec Inc. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Optomec Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Optomec Inc. 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Optomec Inc. Products Offered

7.15.5 Optomec Inc. Recent Development

7.16 Argen Corp

7.16.1 Argen Corp Corporation Information

7.16.2 Argen Corp Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Argen Corp 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Argen Corp Products Offered

7.16.5 Argen Corp Recent Development

7.17 Concept Laser

7.17.1 Concept Laser Corporation Information

7.17.2 Concept Laser Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Concept Laser 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Concept Laser Products Offered

7.17.5 Concept Laser Recent Development

7.18 Nanosteel

7.18.1 Nanosteel Corporation Information

7.18.2 Nanosteel Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Nanosteel 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Nanosteel Products Offered

7.18.5 Nanosteel Recent Development

7.19 Norsk Titanium

7.19.1 Norsk Titanium Corporation Information

7.19.2 Norsk Titanium Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Norsk Titanium 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Norsk Titanium Products Offered

7.19.5 Norsk Titanium Recent Development

7.20 Legor Group

7.20.1 Legor Group Corporation Information

7.20.2 Legor Group Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Legor Group 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Legor Group Products Offered

7.20.5 Legor Group Recent Development

7.21 Wall Colmonoy

7.21.1 Wall Colmonoy Corporation Information

7.21.2 Wall Colmonoy Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Wall Colmonoy 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Wall Colmonoy Products Offered

7.21.5 Wall Colmonoy Recent Development

7.22 Proto Labs, Inc.

7.22.1 Proto Labs, Inc. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Proto Labs, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Proto Labs, Inc. 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Proto Labs, Inc. Products Offered

7.22.5 Proto Labs, Inc. Recent Development

7.23 Treatstock

7.23.1 Treatstock Corporation Information

7.23.2 Treatstock Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Treatstock 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Treatstock Products Offered

7.23.5 Treatstock Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Distributors

8.3 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Production Mode & Process

8.4 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Sales Channels

8.4.2 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Distributors

8.5 3D Printing Cobalt-chrome Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

