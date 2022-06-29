Flame Retardant Fibres Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Flame Retardant Fibres Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Flame Retardant Fibres Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Flame Retardant Fibres market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Flame Retardant Fibres market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame Retardant Fibres market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Flame Retardant Fibres market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Flame Retardant Fibres Market Segment by Type

Flame Retardant Aramid Fiber

Flame Retardant Viscose Fiber

Flame Retardant Polyester Fiber

Flame Retardant Acrylic Fiber

Flame Retardant Nylon Fiber

Flame Retardant Fibres Market Segment by Application

Fireproof Clothing

Home Textiles

Car

Aerospace

Others

The report on the Flame Retardant Fibres market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

TOYOBO CO., LTD

Toray

Dupont

Lenzing

Teijin

Carl Weiske

Tayho

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Huvis

Unifi

Trevira CS

Sinopec

Libolon

Antufiber

Sanyou-Chem

Stfibre

Helon

Jlhxjt

Rayva

Zocn

Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Flame Retardant Fibres consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Flame Retardant Fibres market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flame Retardant Fibres manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flame Retardant Fibres with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Flame Retardant Fibres submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Flame Retardant Fibres Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Fibres Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Flame Retardant Fibres Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD

7.1.1 TOYOBO CO., LTD Corporation Information

7.1.2 TOYOBO CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TOYOBO CO., LTD Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.1.5 TOYOBO CO., LTD Recent Development

7.2 Toray

7.2.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Toray Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.2.5 Toray Recent Development

7.3 Dupont

7.3.1 Dupont Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dupont Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.3.5 Dupont Recent Development

7.4 Lenzing

7.4.1 Lenzing Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lenzing Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lenzing Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.4.5 Lenzing Recent Development

7.5 Teijin

7.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Teijin Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.5.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.6 Carl Weiske

7.6.1 Carl Weiske Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carl Weiske Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Carl Weiske Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.6.5 Carl Weiske Recent Development

7.7 Tayho

7.7.1 Tayho Corporation Information

7.7.2 Tayho Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Tayho Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.7.5 Tayho Recent Development

7.8 Asahi Kasei Corporation

7.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.8.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Huvis

7.9.1 Huvis Corporation Information

7.9.2 Huvis Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Huvis Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.9.5 Huvis Recent Development

7.10 Unifi

7.10.1 Unifi Corporation Information

7.10.2 Unifi Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Unifi Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.10.5 Unifi Recent Development

7.11 Trevira CS

7.11.1 Trevira CS Corporation Information

7.11.2 Trevira CS Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Trevira CS Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Trevira CS Flame Retardant Fibres Products Offered

7.11.5 Trevira CS Recent Development

7.12 Sinopec

7.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sinopec Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sinopec Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sinopec Products Offered

7.12.5 Sinopec Recent Development

7.13 Libolon

7.13.1 Libolon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Libolon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Libolon Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Libolon Products Offered

7.13.5 Libolon Recent Development

7.14 Antufiber

7.14.1 Antufiber Corporation Information

7.14.2 Antufiber Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Antufiber Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Antufiber Products Offered

7.14.5 Antufiber Recent Development

7.15 Sanyou-Chem

7.15.1 Sanyou-Chem Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sanyou-Chem Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Sanyou-Chem Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Sanyou-Chem Products Offered

7.15.5 Sanyou-Chem Recent Development

7.16 Stfibre

7.16.1 Stfibre Corporation Information

7.16.2 Stfibre Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Stfibre Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Stfibre Products Offered

7.16.5 Stfibre Recent Development

7.17 Helon

7.17.1 Helon Corporation Information

7.17.2 Helon Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Helon Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Helon Products Offered

7.17.5 Helon Recent Development

7.18 Jlhxjt

7.18.1 Jlhxjt Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jlhxjt Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Jlhxjt Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Jlhxjt Products Offered

7.18.5 Jlhxjt Recent Development

7.19 Rayva

7.19.1 Rayva Corporation Information

7.19.2 Rayva Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Rayva Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Rayva Products Offered

7.19.5 Rayva Recent Development

7.20 Zocn

7.20.1 Zocn Corporation Information

7.20.2 Zocn Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Zocn Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Zocn Products Offered

7.20.5 Zocn Recent Development

7.21 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd.

7.21.1 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.21.2 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Flame Retardant Fibres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.21.5 Xinxiang Bailu Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

