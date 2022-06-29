Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rolling Stock Traction Converter market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Propulsion Converter accounting for % of the Rolling Stock Traction Converter global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Diesel Locomotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Scope and Market Size

Rolling Stock Traction Converter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rolling Stock Traction Converter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rolling Stock Traction Converter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Propulsion Converter

Integrated Compact Converter

Segment by Application

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

EMU

Metro

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ABB

CRRC

Siemens

Ingeteam

Bombardier

Voith

Toshiba

CAF Power & Automation

Končar

Medha

Inovance

Cgglobal

Titagarh

INVT

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Propulsion Converter

2.1.2 Integrated Compact Converter

2.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Diesel Locomotive

3.1.2 Electric Locomotive

3.1.3 EMU

3.1.4 Metro

3.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Rolling Stock Traction Converter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Rolling Stock Traction Converter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Rolling Stock Traction Converter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Traction Converter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ABB Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ABB Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.1.5 ABB Recent Development

7.2 CRRC

7.2.1 CRRC Corporation Information

7.2.2 CRRC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 CRRC Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 CRRC Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.2.5 CRRC Recent Development

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.3.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Siemens Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Siemens Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.4 Ingeteam

7.4.1 Ingeteam Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ingeteam Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ingeteam Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ingeteam Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.4.5 Ingeteam Recent Development

7.5 Bombardier

7.5.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bombardier Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bombardier Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bombardier Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.5.5 Bombardier Recent Development

7.6 Voith

7.6.1 Voith Corporation Information

7.6.2 Voith Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Voith Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Voith Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.6.5 Voith Recent Development

7.7 Toshiba

7.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.7.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Toshiba Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Toshiba Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.7.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.8 CAF Power & Automation

7.8.1 CAF Power & Automation Corporation Information

7.8.2 CAF Power & Automation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CAF Power & Automation Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CAF Power & Automation Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.8.5 CAF Power & Automation Recent Development

7.9 Končar

7.9.1 Končar Corporation Information

7.9.2 Končar Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Končar Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Končar Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.9.5 Končar Recent Development

7.10 Medha

7.10.1 Medha Corporation Information

7.10.2 Medha Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Medha Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Medha Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.10.5 Medha Recent Development

7.11 Inovance

7.11.1 Inovance Corporation Information

7.11.2 Inovance Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Inovance Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Inovance Rolling Stock Traction Converter Products Offered

7.11.5 Inovance Recent Development

7.12 Cgglobal

7.12.1 Cgglobal Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cgglobal Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cgglobal Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cgglobal Products Offered

7.12.5 Cgglobal Recent Development

7.13 Titagarh

7.13.1 Titagarh Corporation Information

7.13.2 Titagarh Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Titagarh Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Titagarh Products Offered

7.13.5 Titagarh Recent Development

7.14 INVT

7.14.1 INVT Corporation Information

7.14.2 INVT Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 INVT Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 INVT Products Offered

7.14.5 INVT Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Distributors

8.3 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Distributors

8.5 Rolling Stock Traction Converter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

