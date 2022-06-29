Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rolling Mill Gearboxes market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single Stage Gearboxes accounting for % of the Rolling Mill Gearboxes global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Steel Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Scope and Market Size

Rolling Mill Gearboxes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rolling Mill Gearboxes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rolling Mill Gearboxes market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358048/rolling-mill-gearboxes

Segment by Type

Single Stage Gearboxes

Double Stage Gearboxes

Multiple Stage Gearboxes

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Cement Industry

Paper Industry

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

GMB Heavy Industries

KACHELMANN GETRIEBE

Wikov Group

AS Precision Machines

Dana Motion Systems

Kumera

SMT Machines

PP Rolling Mills

Xtek

Rico Machine Tools

Steefo Group

NER GROUP

TZCO

NGC

DHHI

Hanwei Machinery

Gear inc.

Jinxin Transmission Equipment

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Product Introduction

1.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Industry Trends

1.5.2 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Drivers

1.5.3 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Challenges

1.5.4 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Stage Gearboxes

2.1.2 Double Stage Gearboxes

2.1.3 Multiple Stage Gearboxes

2.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Steel Industry

3.1.2 Cement Industry

3.1.3 Paper Industry

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Rolling Mill Gearboxes in 2021

4.2.3 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Rolling Mill Gearboxes Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Rolling Mill Gearboxes Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Mill Gearboxes Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 GMB Heavy Industries

7.1.1 GMB Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 GMB Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 GMB Heavy Industries Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 GMB Heavy Industries Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.1.5 GMB Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.2 KACHELMANN GETRIEBE

7.2.1 KACHELMANN GETRIEBE Corporation Information

7.2.2 KACHELMANN GETRIEBE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 KACHELMANN GETRIEBE Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 KACHELMANN GETRIEBE Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.2.5 KACHELMANN GETRIEBE Recent Development

7.3 Wikov Group

7.3.1 Wikov Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wikov Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Wikov Group Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Wikov Group Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.3.5 Wikov Group Recent Development

7.4 AS Precision Machines

7.4.1 AS Precision Machines Corporation Information

7.4.2 AS Precision Machines Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AS Precision Machines Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AS Precision Machines Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.4.5 AS Precision Machines Recent Development

7.5 Dana Motion Systems

7.5.1 Dana Motion Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dana Motion Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dana Motion Systems Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dana Motion Systems Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.5.5 Dana Motion Systems Recent Development

7.6 Kumera

7.6.1 Kumera Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kumera Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kumera Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kumera Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.6.5 Kumera Recent Development

7.7 SMT Machines

7.7.1 SMT Machines Corporation Information

7.7.2 SMT Machines Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SMT Machines Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SMT Machines Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.7.5 SMT Machines Recent Development

7.8 PP Rolling Mills

7.8.1 PP Rolling Mills Corporation Information

7.8.2 PP Rolling Mills Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PP Rolling Mills Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PP Rolling Mills Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.8.5 PP Rolling Mills Recent Development

7.9 Xtek

7.9.1 Xtek Corporation Information

7.9.2 Xtek Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Xtek Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Xtek Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.9.5 Xtek Recent Development

7.10 Rico Machine Tools

7.10.1 Rico Machine Tools Corporation Information

7.10.2 Rico Machine Tools Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Rico Machine Tools Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Rico Machine Tools Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.10.5 Rico Machine Tools Recent Development

7.11 Steefo Group

7.11.1 Steefo Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Steefo Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Steefo Group Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Steefo Group Rolling Mill Gearboxes Products Offered

7.11.5 Steefo Group Recent Development

7.12 NER GROUP

7.12.1 NER GROUP Corporation Information

7.12.2 NER GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NER GROUP Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NER GROUP Products Offered

7.12.5 NER GROUP Recent Development

7.13 TZCO

7.13.1 TZCO Corporation Information

7.13.2 TZCO Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TZCO Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TZCO Products Offered

7.13.5 TZCO Recent Development

7.14 NGC

7.14.1 NGC Corporation Information

7.14.2 NGC Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NGC Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NGC Products Offered

7.14.5 NGC Recent Development

7.15 DHHI

7.15.1 DHHI Corporation Information

7.15.2 DHHI Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 DHHI Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 DHHI Products Offered

7.15.5 DHHI Recent Development

7.16 Hanwei Machinery

7.16.1 Hanwei Machinery Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hanwei Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hanwei Machinery Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hanwei Machinery Products Offered

7.16.5 Hanwei Machinery Recent Development

7.17 Gear inc.

7.17.1 Gear inc. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gear inc. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Gear inc. Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Gear inc. Products Offered

7.17.5 Gear inc. Recent Development

7.18 Jinxin Transmission Equipment

7.18.1 Jinxin Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jinxin Transmission Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Jinxin Transmission Equipment Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Jinxin Transmission Equipment Products Offered

7.18.5 Jinxin Transmission Equipment Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Distributors

8.3 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Production Mode & Process

8.4 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Sales Channels

8.4.2 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Distributors

8.5 Rolling Mill Gearboxes Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/358048/rolling-mill-gearboxes

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States