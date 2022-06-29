Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Heavy Equipment Reducer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Heavy Equipment Reducer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Heavy Equipment Reducer market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Travel Reducer accounting for % of the Heavy Equipment Reducer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Excavator was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Heavy Equipment Reducer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Travel Reducer

Rotary Reducer

Hoist Reducer

Push-pressure Reducer

Segment by Application

Excavator

Paver

Drilling Machinery

Roadheader

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY

Radicon

Woorim Machinery

Belparts Engineering Machinery

Nuttall Gear

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox

Premium

DODGE

Transcyko

TZCO

NGC

Lisheng Machinery

Chengbei Construction Machinery

Aoxuan

Deling Machinery

Intergear Hydraulic Drive

Bett Transmission Equipment

Taixing reducer

Taixing Huadong Reducer

Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic

Daixin Intelligent Technology

Hangzhou Super Reducer

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heavy Equipment Reducer in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Travel Reducer

2.1.2 Rotary Reducer

2.1.3 Hoist Reducer

2.1.4 Push-pressure Reducer

2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Excavator

3.1.2 Paver

3.1.3 Drilling Machinery

3.1.4 Roadheader

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heavy Equipment Reducer in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heavy Equipment Reducer Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heavy Equipment Reducer Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heavy Equipment Reducer Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Reducer Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY

7.1.1 MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY Corporation Information

7.1.2 MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.1.5 MITSUI MIIKE MACHINERY Recent Development

7.2 Radicon

7.2.1 Radicon Corporation Information

7.2.2 Radicon Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Radicon Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Radicon Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.2.5 Radicon Recent Development

7.3 Woorim Machinery

7.3.1 Woorim Machinery Corporation Information

7.3.2 Woorim Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Woorim Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Woorim Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.3.5 Woorim Machinery Recent Development

7.4 Belparts Engineering Machinery

7.4.1 Belparts Engineering Machinery Corporation Information

7.4.2 Belparts Engineering Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Belparts Engineering Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Belparts Engineering Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.4.5 Belparts Engineering Machinery Recent Development

7.5 Nuttall Gear

7.5.1 Nuttall Gear Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nuttall Gear Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nuttall Gear Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nuttall Gear Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.5.5 Nuttall Gear Recent Development

7.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox

7.6.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.6.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Recent Development

7.7 Premium

7.7.1 Premium Corporation Information

7.7.2 Premium Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Premium Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Premium Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.7.5 Premium Recent Development

7.8 DODGE

7.8.1 DODGE Corporation Information

7.8.2 DODGE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DODGE Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DODGE Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.8.5 DODGE Recent Development

7.9 Transcyko

7.9.1 Transcyko Corporation Information

7.9.2 Transcyko Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Transcyko Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Transcyko Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.9.5 Transcyko Recent Development

7.10 TZCO

7.10.1 TZCO Corporation Information

7.10.2 TZCO Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TZCO Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TZCO Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.10.5 TZCO Recent Development

7.11 NGC

7.11.1 NGC Corporation Information

7.11.2 NGC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NGC Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NGC Heavy Equipment Reducer Products Offered

7.11.5 NGC Recent Development

7.12 Lisheng Machinery

7.12.1 Lisheng Machinery Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lisheng Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lisheng Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lisheng Machinery Products Offered

7.12.5 Lisheng Machinery Recent Development

7.13 Chengbei Construction Machinery

7.13.1 Chengbei Construction Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 Chengbei Construction Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Chengbei Construction Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Chengbei Construction Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 Chengbei Construction Machinery Recent Development

7.14 Aoxuan

7.14.1 Aoxuan Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aoxuan Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aoxuan Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aoxuan Products Offered

7.14.5 Aoxuan Recent Development

7.15 Deling Machinery

7.15.1 Deling Machinery Corporation Information

7.15.2 Deling Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Deling Machinery Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Deling Machinery Products Offered

7.15.5 Deling Machinery Recent Development

7.16 Intergear Hydraulic Drive

7.16.1 Intergear Hydraulic Drive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Intergear Hydraulic Drive Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Intergear Hydraulic Drive Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Intergear Hydraulic Drive Products Offered

7.16.5 Intergear Hydraulic Drive Recent Development

7.17 Bett Transmission Equipment

7.17.1 Bett Transmission Equipment Corporation Information

7.17.2 Bett Transmission Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Bett Transmission Equipment Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Bett Transmission Equipment Products Offered

7.17.5 Bett Transmission Equipment Recent Development

7.18 Taixing reducer

7.18.1 Taixing reducer Corporation Information

7.18.2 Taixing reducer Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Taixing reducer Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Taixing reducer Products Offered

7.18.5 Taixing reducer Recent Development

7.19 Taixing Huadong Reducer

7.19.1 Taixing Huadong Reducer Corporation Information

7.19.2 Taixing Huadong Reducer Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Taixing Huadong Reducer Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Taixing Huadong Reducer Products Offered

7.19.5 Taixing Huadong Reducer Recent Development

7.20 Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic

7.20.1 Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic Products Offered

7.20.5 Ningbo Oil Control Hydraulic Recent Development

7.21 Daixin Intelligent Technology

7.21.1 Daixin Intelligent Technology Corporation Information

7.21.2 Daixin Intelligent Technology Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Daixin Intelligent Technology Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Daixin Intelligent Technology Products Offered

7.21.5 Daixin Intelligent Technology Recent Development

7.22 Hangzhou Super Reducer

7.22.1 Hangzhou Super Reducer Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hangzhou Super Reducer Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hangzhou Super Reducer Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hangzhou Super Reducer Products Offered

7.22.5 Hangzhou Super Reducer Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heavy Equipment Reducer Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heavy Equipment Reducer Distributors

8.3 Heavy Equipment Reducer Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heavy Equipment Reducer Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heavy Equipment Reducer Distributors

8.5 Heavy Equipment Reducer Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

