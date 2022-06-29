Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Non-enhanced accounting for % of the Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Scope and Market Size

Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Thermosetting Type

Thermoplastics Type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction Sector

Sporting Goods

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PlastiComp

Sumitomo Bakelite

Avient

Polyplastics

Teijin

Toray

Mitsubishi Chemical

SGL Carbon

Hexcel

3M

BASF

Huntsman

Hexion

Polynt

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Industry Trends

1.5.2 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Drivers

1.5.3 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Challenges

1.5.4 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thermosetting Type

2.1.2 Thermoplastics Type

2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Aerospace

3.1.3 Construction Sector

3.1.4 Sporting Goods

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin in 2021

4.2.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PlastiComp

7.1.1 PlastiComp Corporation Information

7.1.2 PlastiComp Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PlastiComp Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PlastiComp Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.1.5 PlastiComp Recent Development

7.2 Sumitomo Bakelite

7.2.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.2.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

7.3 Avient

7.3.1 Avient Corporation Information

7.3.2 Avient Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Avient Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Avient Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.3.5 Avient Recent Development

7.4 Polyplastics

7.4.1 Polyplastics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Polyplastics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Polyplastics Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Polyplastics Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.4.5 Polyplastics Recent Development

7.5 Teijin

7.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information

7.5.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Teijin Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Teijin Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.5.5 Teijin Recent Development

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Toray Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toray Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.6.5 Toray Recent Development

7.7 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.8 SGL Carbon

7.8.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.8.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SGL Carbon Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SGL Carbon Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.8.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.9 Hexcel

7.9.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hexcel Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hexcel Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.9.5 Hexcel Recent Development

7.10 3M

7.10.1 3M Corporation Information

7.10.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 3M Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 3M Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.10.5 3M Recent Development

7.11 BASF

7.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.11.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 BASF Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 BASF Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Products Offered

7.11.5 BASF Recent Development

7.12 Huntsman

7.12.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.12.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Huntsman Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Huntsman Products Offered

7.12.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.13 Hexion

7.13.1 Hexion Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hexion Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hexion Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hexion Products Offered

7.13.5 Hexion Recent Development

7.14 Polynt

7.14.1 Polynt Corporation Information

7.14.2 Polynt Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Polynt Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Polynt Products Offered

7.14.5 Polynt Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Distributors

8.3 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Production Mode & Process

8.4 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Sales Channels

8.4.2 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Distributors

8.5 Long Carbon Fiber Reinforced Resin Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

